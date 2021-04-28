How to link your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends - Dexerto

Apex Legends is finally available on Steam. With all of Origin’s titles now up on the platform, you can bring your progress over if you link your Origin account to Steam. Here’s how.

It took some time, but the Origin library is finally on Steam. From FIFA to Apex Legends, you can now play your favorite Origin titles on the popular Steam launcher.

However, the number one concern for players swapping over is losing their progress. This is certainly the case if they have any cosmetics or heirlooms in-game that they’ve earned in Apex Legends.

Never fear, though, as you can now make the switch over easily, keeping all of your stats and items.

Linking your Steam account to Apex Legends

The process of linking your Steam account to Apex Legends is relatively simple. Follow these steps!

Download Apex Legends on Steam When you launch the game for the first time, you’ll be asked to log in to your Origin account. After you log in, boot up Apex Legends. You’re in! Your progress should be saved, and you should be able to play Apex Legends as you used to over on Origin.

The Steam integration is a godsend to a lot of players. It’s a lot smoother than the old integration with Origin importing players’ Steam friends lists across.

How to unlink your Steam account from Origin

Following your link, let’s say you had a mix-up, and you accidentally linked the wrong Origin account to your Steam account.

There are options are available to fix and unlink them, however, it’s not as easy.

Go to the EA Support site. Choose Apex Legends > Manage My Account > Transfer Between Accounts, then click Select Contact Option. Fill out the details and your preferred support options, and EA will reach out to you. Once EA tells you your Origin account is unlinked from Steam, you can then try again with your new Origin account.

These steps don’t just help for Apex Legends, either. Players of all titles on Origin that are now on Steam should be able to link and unlink their accounts in this very fashion.

If you’re an Apex Legends player, though, there are super special rewards on offer, too. Be sure to make the swap if you want to pick up three exclusive weapon charms featuring crossovers between the Outlands and popular Steam titles!