How to check XDefiant Career Stats: Kills, wins, playtime, more

Since the closed beta in August 2023, XDefiant has changed the stats it tracks and how to find them. Here’s how to access this information in the game.

Players in competitive online shooters want to access their in-game stats easily. Titles like Call of Duty have set certain expectations in this regard, and Ubisoft’s XDefiant is following in its footsteps courtesy of a baked-in Career Stats page.

As such, XDefiant users should have no problem finding the stats that keep track of their Kill/Death Ratio, wins, playtime, and other relevant information.

Here is a rundown of how to find stats-related details in-game.

How to check Career Stats in XDefiant

Players can access their personal stats page from the free-to-play shooter’s main menu screen. After booting up XDefiant, users across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms can follow the steps below:

Tab over to the ‘Profile’ page situated just below the main menu’s XDefiant logo

Under ‘Your Profile,’ click on the box labeled ‘Career Stats’

The stats window will open, revealing several pieces of pertinent information

The Career Stats section breaks down the following performance stats: Win/Loss Ratio, Kill/Death Ratio, Score/Minute, and Average Skill Rating.

The ‘Playtime’ box additionally keeps users apprised of how much time they spend with each of XDefiant’s five factions, which include The Division’s Cleaners, Splinter Cell’s Echelon, Far Cry 6’s Libertad, Ghost Recon’s Phantoms, and DedSec from the Watch Dogs series.

That’s how to access Career Stats in Ubisoft’s XDefiant. For more on the game, check out the guides linked below:

