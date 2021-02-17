Logo
Apex Legends

How to see how many Apex Legends Packs you’ve opened

Published: 17/Feb/2021 4:54

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends players know every 500 Apex Packs guarantees at least 150 Heirloom Shards, to purchase items in the Heirloom Store. While it’s a grind to get that many packs, you can actually track how many you’ve already opened.

Mike, on Reddit as ‘mikezarandona,’ decided to create a solution for simply checking how many Apex Packs they’ve opened throughout the course of their time playing the game.

Since December 3, Respawn made it a point to make the 150 shard drop attainable every 500 packs. Zarandona mathed it out and built an application to estimate the amount of opened packs in your account has logged, thus cluing you in to how many more you’ll need.

The tool lets you input everything from what level you ended up in every season’s Battle Pass to any Daily Treasure packs you might have received for any quests.

How many Apex Packs have I opened?

apex legends packs calculator
Mike Zarandona
Calculate how many Apex Packs you’ve been able to open.

First thing’s first, to get started, there’s going to be basic information to input such as your Account level, if you’ve linked your Twitch prime, and such.

Going in any order you want, input your level for every season so far in Apex Legends. Of course, if you skipped a season or two, don’t put a number in.

Zarandona has some tips scattered throughout the site about where to find this info, and suggested: “checking the Season X badge on any Legend.”

apex legends packs calculator
Mike Zarandona
You can see a full report breaking down how many Apex Packs you’ve earned.

Since quests give a total of 45 Daily Treasure Packs, you can enter how many you were able to get during The Broken Ghost, The First Ship, or Family portrait.

Then there’s the last two entries that may be a bit tricky for some people: Purchased Packs & Bugs + Misc Packs. For most, both of these are going to be 0 if you haven’t bought any or if Respawn haven’t compensated packs for an errant bug.

Once you have all of your figures, you can view your Heirloom Progress, which will even have a report for the breakdown of all the packs you collected.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends addresses issue causing Heirloom Pack counter to reset

Published: 17/Feb/2021 0:07

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, have finally addressed an issue in the Anniversary Collection event that was causing Heirloom Pack counters to reset seemingly at random.

If you’ve been affected by the problems plaguing Apex Legends packs during the game’s anniversary event, and have been hoping that the developers talk about those issues, then your wish has come true.

In a thread over on Twitter, Respawn finally dove into the confusion and problems surrounding the packs, the heirloom shards they were supposed to give, and more.

According to the Apex Legends devs, a bug was causing a hidden counter, which guarantees players a pack of Heirloom shards at their 500th Apex pack, to be reset. The bug causing this issue has since been fixed, though it did run amok for some players who opened packs before February 10.

While the bug has indeed been fixed, Respawn is doing two things to address the problem. Firstly, they are working on a “hotfix” in order to change the progress back to what it was before it was reset, in order to help players track their pack opening properly, which will also include any pack opened after it was reset.

When the hotfix releases, if the player is detected to have already crossed the 500 threshold, they will automatically be given a free pack containing heirloom shards.

Secondly, Respawn is giving all players who were affected five free Apex Packs for the troubles associated with the bug, as a further gesture of goodwill.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a release date for either one of these. According to the devs, the free Apex Packs will come at some point after the hotfix has been released and it’s been tested to be working properly, but they gave no mention as to when that specific hotfix will be released to players.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the hotfix arrives. Here’s hoping that it’s just a few days, and affected players don’t have to wait much longer.