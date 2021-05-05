All Arenas Badges in Apex Legends and how to earn them - Dexerto

The new Arenas mode in Apex Legends is totally separate from the main battle royale component and therefore has its own stats, trackers, and badges to show off on your banner. Here are all the Arenas badges you can unlock so far.

Arenas will be a different test of your skills, as there’s no random looting, respawns, or third parties. It’s just you, your Legend of choice, and a set loadout purchased at the start of each round.

Clearly, it wouldn’t make sense for stats and badges to crossover between the two modes, so you’ll be starting fresh in the Arenas mode.

If you want to flex your skills, there’s a total of four badges that you can currently unlock to display on your banner.

Apex Legends Arenas badges

Win Streak

Although this badge is pretty self-explanatory (it tracks your most wins in a row), there’s actually a very unique aspect to it.

If you completed the Arenas teaser in Season 8, by finding all the holosprays and then activating the teaser in the Firing Range and meeting Ash, then you’ll have an improved version of the win streak badge.

If you didn’t complete the teaser, you will still have the Win Streak badge, but it won’t be as impressive looking.

Legend wins

The next badge you can unlock is also another win tracker of sorts, but it’s specific to the Legend you’re using.

Each Legend has a ‘Legend’s Arena’ badge, which will become increasingly impressive as you go up the ranks from 5, 20, 50, 100, 500 wins.

Survivor Badge

Manage to win an Arenas game without getting downed or killed at all in the badge, and you’ll earn the Arenas survivor badge, usable with any Legend,

Shutout badge

Finally, you will earn the Shutout badge by winning an Arenas match 3-0. You should be able to unlock this badge pretty quickly if you can steamroll the opposition with three quick rounds.

Hopefully, more badges will be added to unlock in Arenas, such as damage or kills badges.

Also, with Ranked Arenas on the way at some point in the future, there’s also the opportunity for Ranked Arenas badges, which Respawn will almost certainly be including.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest on Arenas mode here and on Twitter @TitanfallBlog.