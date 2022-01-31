Simple Apex Legends trick helps you drop to the ground even faster

In Apex Legends, the speed at which you drop to the ground can be the difference between a good game and a bad one, and this simple but effective trick can help you do it faster.

Like most battle-royale titles, Apex Legends is a game of inches. That means taking advantage of simple tricks, no matter how big or small, can impact the outcome of the game — especially at the start of each round.

There are all kinds of tricks in the game at the moment. We’ve covered everything from tap strafing, wall bounces, and wall running to more specific things that work with certain legends like Pathfinder and Octane.

However, this old-school trick that helps players drop faster after launching is one of the most effective ones you can do. And the best part is, it can be done with every legend on the roster. Let’s take a look at how to do it.

The trick is straightforward to do. After launching at the start of a round, guide your legend over a high-altitude out-of-bounds area like a mountain or cliff with jagged edges. This will initiate the landing sequence.

Then, while it’s happening, turn your legend directly into the side of the mountain or cliff. If you do it correctly, you’ll effectively ‘land’ there and lose your jetpack, even though you cannot stand on it. It will also tell you that you’re out of bounds.

From that point onwards, all you need to do is jump down towards the ground. You’ll descend at a much faster rate compared to other players, no different from how you would be falling if you jumped off a building.

It might be one of the oldest tricks in the book, but it’s certainly an effective one. After all, there’s nothing more satisfying than snagging all the loot in an area before your opponents have even had a chance to land.

It can also be used in different ways on specific maps. For example, you can use it on Olympus to slide down the Turbine at the center of the map and start looting things on the ground quicker than anyone else.