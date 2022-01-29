Pathfinder’s infinite grapple trick lets you farm free kills in Apex Legends

Pathfinder mains can make life a living hell for their enemies in Apex Legends, with the ‘infinite grapple’ trick allowing them to drag players around for free kills.

Ever since Apex Legends first released, Pathfinder has been one of the most popular characters around. The MRVN bot is full of comedic one-liners, and his abilities are pretty decent to boot.

Players who have mastered his grappling hook tactical ability are able to outplay their enemies in impressive fashion, as they can swing from spot to spot fairly easily.

The grapple can also be used to deal damage to opponents, and also bring them closer to Pathfinder during gunfights. Though, there are ways to just ruin an enemies life with it too using the ‘infinite grapple.’

Apex Legends fan Dirty Skirty highlighted the trick on January 28, showing how Pathfinder can reel in an enemy and basically walk them around like a dog – with the enemy unable to do anything.

All you need to do, really, is grapple an enemy towards you with the hook and twist about 45 degrees either to the left or right. By doing this, and moving against the grapple’s movement correction, you’ll be able to string the enemy along for quite some time.

Alternatively, you can also grapple them towards you from behind a wall. If aimed right, the enemy will be shot into the wall and their climbing animation will be triggered – making them a sitting duck for the most part, and giving you an easy kill.

As some players have pointed out, Dirty Skirty’s trick is quite a tough one to master. But, you can practice it in the Firing Range to get it down.

You can also use it on downed enemies, dragging them away from their teammates, which could lure them into the open. So, the tactical possibilities are endless.