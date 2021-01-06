How to get Wraith Queen of Hearts skin in Apex Legends with Twitch Prime

Prime Gaming have revealed that subscribers will be able to get their hands on a special Queen of Hearts skin for Wraith in Apex Legends during the month of January 2021. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the new Twitch skin.

Although Apex Legends’ Fight Night update has just been released, bringing a ton of new skins along with it, it seems like Prime Gaming subscribers who play the game will have another separate skin that they’ll be able to secure during the month of January 2021.

According to Prime Gaming themselves (previously known as Twitch Prime), a brand-new Wraith skin, titled the Queen of Hearts, will be available to subscribers within the next couple weeks.

Next #ApexLegends Twitch Prime Gaming skin will be for Wraith! The 'Queen of Hearts' skin will be avaiable on January 14! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hSgPu6hSfJ — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 6, 2021

The skin itself is pretty interesting, with the Legend dressed up as the in a similar style to, as one might expect, a queen of hearts playing card. Given how popular she is within the Apex community, it’s nice to get a brand-new skin for her, especially one that’s exclusive.

Of course, as with other Prime Gaming skins, this one is only available subscribers of the platform and won’t be available for other players in the foreseeable future. Here’s how you can make sure that you’ll receive your skin on January 14, 2021, when it releases.

How to get Wraith’s Queen of Hearts Prime Gaming skin

As with every other Twitch Prime/Prime Gaming reward, subscribers will have to follow some instructions and make sure they’re all ready to get the skin when it releases.

It’s worth reminding folks that if they are an Amazon Prime subscriber, they’re already Prime Gaming subscribers, so you don’t have to sign up for a separate service.

Visit the Prime Gaming website and log in Go the Apex Legends section Click “Claim Now” on the Queen of Hearts skin when it goes live Sign in and link your EA account if you haven’t already The skin should then appear in your in-game inventory

The last skin Prime Gaming had access to was one for Horizon, which was available up until Dec 28. At the time of writing, we have no idea how long subscribers will have to get their hands on this Wraith skin, but once we do, we’ll update this piece to reflect that new information.