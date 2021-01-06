Logo
How to get Wraith Queen of Hearts skin in Apex Legends with Twitch Prime

Published: 6/Jan/2021 22:41

by Tanner Pierce
Prime Gaming/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Prime Gaming have revealed that subscribers will be able to get their hands on a special Queen of Hearts skin for Wraith in Apex Legends during the month of January 2021. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the new Twitch skin.

Although Apex Legends’ Fight Night update has just been released, bringing a ton of new skins along with it, it seems like Prime Gaming subscribers who play the game will have another separate skin that they’ll be able to secure during the month of January 2021.

According to Prime Gaming themselves (previously known as Twitch Prime), a brand-new Wraith skin, titled the Queen of Hearts, will be available to subscribers within the next couple weeks.

The skin itself is pretty interesting, with the Legend dressed up as the in a similar style to, as one might expect, a queen of hearts playing card. Given how popular she is within the Apex community, it’s nice to get a brand-new skin for her, especially one that’s exclusive.

Of course, as with other Prime Gaming skins, this one is only available subscribers of the platform and won’t be available for other players in the foreseeable future. Here’s how you can make sure that you’ll receive your skin on January 14, 2021, when it releases.

How to get Wraith’s Queen of Hearts Prime Gaming skin

Prime Gaming
Subscribers will have to follow some basic instructions if they want to get their hands on the special Wraith skin.

As with every other Twitch Prime/Prime Gaming reward, subscribers will have to follow some instructions and make sure they’re all ready to get the skin when it releases.

It’s worth reminding folks that if they are an Amazon Prime subscriber, they’re already Prime Gaming subscribers, so you don’t have to sign up for a separate service.

  1. Visit the Prime Gaming website and log in
  2. Go the Apex Legends section
  3. Click “Claim Now” on the Queen of Hearts skin when it goes live
  4. Sign in and link your EA account if you haven’t already
  5. The skin should then appear in your in-game inventory

The last skin Prime Gaming had access to was one for Horizon, which was available up until Dec 28. At the time of writing, we have no idea how long subscribers will have to get their hands on this Wraith skin, but once we do, we’ll update this piece to reflect that new information.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leaks reveal Season 8 Anniversary collection event: Skins, Heirlooms

Published: 6/Jan/2021 17:37

by James Busby
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Following the Fight Night Collection event update, data miners have been digging through the Apex Legends game files for details on upcoming content. New details about the Season 8 collection event, Anniversary, has been found, including new skins and an interesting change to heirlooms.

With Apex Legends Season 7 now in its final months, players are looking forward to Season 8. We can expect to see the usual balance changes, game tweaks, bugfixes, and cosmetics. A reliable Apex Legends leaker has now released information on upcoming skins and heirlooms. 

Unlike previous collection events, Season 8’s Anniversary event will apparently add a new heirloom. Instead, players who complete the collection will be granted 150 Heirloom Shards, to select a specific Heirloom from the current pool.

Here’s everything we know about the leaked Season 8 Anniversary Collection event. 

Apex Season 8 Anniversary collection event

Apex Legends Mirage Heirloom
Respawn Entertainment
We might finally be able to grab Mirage’s Trophy Heirloom.

According to Shrutgal, a reputable Apex Legends leaker known for accurate leaks – the new season will include an Anniversary collection event. This event will enable Apex Legends players to purchase any previously released Heirlooms of their choice, if they complete the collection. 

Usually, collection events add a new Heirloom to the current cosmetic pool. But, on this occasion, while you’ll still need to spend the appropriate Apex Coins/open enough packs to complete the collection first, this new event will give you a choice of heirloom.

The downside is that it indicates there won’t be a new heirloom in the event. That doesn’t mean a new heirloom couldn’t come at another time during Season 8 though. Potentially for Bangalore.

Apex Legends Season 8 skins

Just like with every Apex Legends update, Season 8 is bringing plenty of new Legend and weapons skins to the table. According to Shrutgal, all Legends – except the three most recent – will be getting an “Anniversary” recolor.

Additionally, all the Iron Crown legendaries, apart from Wattson, will get recolors in the first Season 8 event and have been codenamed “Eoswar”. While the majority of the game’s skins are untextured, you can see three of these skins below: 

Anniversary ‘from the Ashes’ Lifeline recolor

Anniversary Outlands Warrior Bangalore recolor

Anniversary Bone Saw recolor

Of course, while these leaks have come from a reputable source, it’s often best to take this with a grain of salt.

After all, Respawn has been known to change things before each update’s official release. However, this upcoming Anniversary event could be massive for those that wish to get their hands on a specific cosmetic, or a skin they may missed out on before in a new color.