Apex Legends Black Friday sale skins: Wraith, Octane and Bloodhound
Respawn Entertainment is joining the Black Friday madness, with a slew of sales in Apex Legends for Wraith, Octane, and Bloodhound.
It’s the time of the year when Black Friday populates every form of media possible, as consumers look for deals and steals before Christmas arrives. Apex Legends joins the sales craze with a new in-game shop boasting deals.
This isn’t the first time Respawn Entertainment has jumped on the Black Friday train. Every year since Apex Legends was released, the studio has held a Black Friday special with skins for characters like Octane, Wattson, and more.
2023’s Black Friday lineup is here, featuring Wraith, Octane, yet again, and Bloodhound.
Apex Legends 2023 Black Friday Sale
This year’s Black Friday sale includes:
- Underworld Guardian Wraith skin and 45-Pack Bundle
- Cerulean Centurion Octane skin and 40-Pack Bundle
- Majestic Tracker Bloodhound skin and 45-Pack Bundle
- 100-Pack Bundle and Underworld Demon charm
- 20-Pack Bundle and Take Heed charm
2023’s Black Friday sale includes skins for Wraith, Octane, and Bloodhound, along with a few cosmetics. Wraith’s bundle includes a legendary Volt Skin, Octane’s provides a legendary 30-30 skin and an epic frame, while Bloodhound’s gives a legendary emote.
Purchasing any of the three mentioned character packs will also unlock the character for use if you don’t already own them.
When is the Apex Legends 2023 Black Friday sale?
The Black Friday sale goes live on November 21, 2023, at 10 am PT / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT.
It will last one week, and once it ends, we may see a full switch to the Winter-themed events Apex Legends has become well-known for.
How to get Apex Coins
You can purchase Apex Coins on Amazon in packs, with the 10,000 coin pack providing the most bang for your buck if you’re willing to fork over the cash for it. If you’re looking to buy out the entire event, that’s the way to go.
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.