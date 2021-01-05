Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Fight Night update removes Caustic buff, adds Horizon nerf

Published: 5/Jan/2021 18:41 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 19:45

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Caustic horizon

In a bit of a surprising move, Respawn have removed the controversial Caustic buff from the new Apex Legends Fight Night update at the very last minute. The update went live today, and has replaced it with a Horizon nerf. 

If you were one of the people concerned about Caustic’s buff in the upcoming Fight Night update, then you can rest assured that it won’t be happening.

According to the patch notes for the update, which were changed right before the update went live, the Caustic buff will not be implemented as planned. The original buff decreased the Legend’s Nox Gas Trap’s cooldown time from 25 to 20 seconds, which many players weren’t a fan of, with some people taking to Twitter to voice their concerns after learning about it.

Respawn Entertainment/EA
The new patch notes for the Fight Night update read as such.

Despite being removed from the actual update, that doesn’t mean that nothing else will replace it. What will be implemented instead, is a nerf to the newest Legend: Horizon. According to the new notes, the effective cooldown on her Gravity Lift ability has been increased from 16 seconds to 21 seconds.

In addition to the removal of the Caustic buff, an update to the in-game rings has also been implemented. Now, Ring 5 will be bigger than before, while keeping the same time to close, and Ring 6 will be the final circle, which will close over 100 seconds somewhere near the center of Ring 5.

Ring updates apex

Despite this change to the Rings, however, the biggest change was by far the replacement of the Caustic buff. Surprisingly, the devs have already offered up an explanation behind the change.

Apex devs explain axed Caustic buff

According to Respawn Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein, the decision to not buff Caustic came after the developers obtained some new data on the subject, determining that the Legend didn’t need the buff that they thought he did before.

Apparently, the buff itself was created before the team went on its winter break and was made using data available back then. With this new data, the team decided it was no longer necessary.

In addition, Respawn’s Associate Live Balance Designer took to Twitter to explain the team’s thought process behind the original buff.

At the end of the day, however, Caustic won’t be getting this buff for the foreseable future. It’s unknown if it will some day make a comeback, but right now, his Nox Gas Trap cooldown will remain at 25 seconds.

Apex Legends

All Apex Legends buffs & nerfs to weapons & Legends in Fight Night event update

Published: 5/Jan/2021 19:35 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 19:53

by Connor Bennett
Respawn Entertainment

apex legends fight night

Apex Legends’ Fight Night event update went live on January 5, bringing with it plenty of new cosmetics, a Town Takeover for Pathfinder, a new heirloom, and other changes as well, including Legends buffs and nerfs.

After months of speculation and leaks, Respawn Entertainment finally released the Fight Night Collection event, which is centered on Pathfinder, on Tuesday, January 5.

The event is like previous collection events where you will be able to get new skins, cosmetics, a long-awaited heirloom for Gibraltar, and enjoy a new limited-mode, Airdrop Escalation. 

Though some of these changes are temporary, there are also be a few longer-lasting changes to two of the Legends, as Respawn has finally given Rampart a long-awaited boost.

Rampart

Kicking things off with Rampart, she’ll get an ever so slight buff in the Fight Night update, thanks to a change to the cooldown on her Amped Cover.

Instead of waiting 30 seconds for the tactical ability to recharge, Rampart mains now only have to wait 20 seconds instead. Though, it will take around three seconds for you to actually place a piece of Amped Cover. 

Rampart in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Rampart will finally see some changes in Apex Legends.

There are no other true buffs for the defensive legend, but, Respawn has also addressed two bugs that have been hampering her – including one where players’ screens changed upon using the Sheila mini-gun.

Horizon

Horizon wasn’t included in the original draft of the patch notes that were released prior to the update’s launch, but the devs made a last-second switch that saw Season 7’s Legend receive a change as well.

Her Gravity Lift’s effective cooldown has been increased, from 16 to 21 seconds, meaning it’s going to take five seconds more now to get the ability after using it.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon was added to the Apex Legends Fight Night update patch notes at the very last second.

Caustic

A light controversy surrounding Caustic saw the Toxic Trapper get removed from the patch notes after Respawn had initially planned to make a change to his Nox Gas Trap Cooldown.

Originally, the cooldown was going to be reduced to 20 seconds, an adjustment that got some negative feedback from the community when it was elaborated upon by Senior Game Designer, Daniel Klein.

However, when the update dropped on Jan. 5, the devs ended up canceling the tweak, instead opting to implement the above change to Horizon.

Respawn Entertainment
Caustic’s gas traps will be changed in the new update.

Weapons: Hemlok, Mastiff, Prowler

In terms of changes to weapons, the Hemlok, Mastiff, and Prowler have also been altered too – with the first two receiving nerfs and the Prowler receiving an ever so slight buff.

The Prowler’s buff isn’t to its damage or range, but rather reserve bullets, as that’s been increased to 210 from 175. As for the Hemlok, its damage was nerfed from 22 to 20.

The Mastiff’s pellet spread was altered for the third and fourth shots – bringing the range down from 10 degrees to 7.5. 

As mentioned before, there are also a set of bug changes too, aimed at rooting out problems with each legend.

These changes were focused on Bangalore, Bloodhound, Crypto, Mirage, Loba, Horizon, Revenant, Rampart, and Revenant, and you can check out the full patch notes here.