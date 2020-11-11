 How to get free Season 7 Horizon Apex Legends skin with Twitch Prime - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to get free Season 7 Horizon Apex Legends skin with Twitch Prime

Published: 11/Nov/2020 5:13

by Albert Petrosyan
Apex Legends Horizon Inverse Polarity
Respawn Entertainment / Twitch

Apex Legends Season 7 Twitch Prime

Following the launch of Apex Legends Season 7, Respawn have released a special skin called ‘Inverse Polarity’ for the new Legend, Horizon, available to those who have an active Prime Gaming subscription, formerly known as Twitch Prime.

The long-standing relationship between Apex Legends and Amazon/Twitch has produced yet another exclusive cosmetic item for players who are subscribed to Prime Gaming.

With the game’s seventh season, Ascension, now live, along with the new character named Horizon, it’s the perfect time for Respawn to roll out an outfit skin that’ll get players excited.

The skin is called Inverse Polarity, and it equips Horizon with an outfit that’s designed like a skeleton. There are a couple of cool-looking nuances as well, such as the teal trimming and wristguards that follow the same color scheme of Season 7.

How to claim the skin for free with Prime Gaming

If you have an active Prime Gaming subscription, you can add this cosmetic to your Apex Legends inventory by completing the following simple steps:

  1. Visit the Apex Legends Prime Gaming website
  2. Click ‘Claim Now’ above the Horizon Inverse Polarity skin
  3. Once prompted, sign in with your account credentials. If your EA account is not linked with Twitch, you will be redirected to the EA website to sign in and link the two accounts.
  4. Once you’ve logged in and linked your accounts, claim the skin

If all of these steps are completed correctly, the item will be added to your Apex account and show up the next time you log in.

Apex Legends Horizon Inverse Polarity
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is the latest legend to join the Apex Legends roster.

Horizon has already become one of the most popular legends to pick. Apex Legends players often need to engage in a battle of reflexes to see who can lock her in first.

Part of the reason is that she’s the newest legend on the roster. However, it’s also because she boasts an incredible set of abilities that are very fun to use.

Now, with the Inverse Polarity skin readily available to anyone with Prime Gaming, Horizon’s popularity is going to skyrocket even more.

After all, the only thing better than an astrophysicist-themed legend is one that is also dressed like a skeleton.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends reverts Season 7 Battle Pass challenges after feedback

Published: 10/Nov/2020 22:01 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 22:05

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment have toned down the difficulty it takes to complete Apex Legends’ Season 7 Battle Pass after receiving waves of backlash from players on the “grindy” star system.

To be clear, Apex Legends will retain S7’s system introduced with the new Battle Pass, which rewards players with stars. But they’re reverting both daily and weekly challenges back to a level of difficulty more akin to those found in Season 6.

“Starting today (November 10), we’re reverting the difficulty of the daily challenges to S6 levels while keeping the number of stars rewarded the same,” Apex Legends Director Chad Grenier said.

Respawn are immediately addressing the community’s problem with daily challenges, but Genier expects another patch to roll out shortly after that will make changes to the weekly challenges.

apex legends season 7 battle pass
Chad Grenier via Twitter
The new values for Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass target requirements.

The developer revealed hard numbers on the changes Apex players can expect to see that will dramatically lower target values for dailies and weeklies.

Nothing has changed in regards to how many stars individual challenges reward upon completion, but the update will lower the threshold for finishing them in the first place. The fixes to weekly tasks will not only address the difficulty bar to complete them, it’ll also give players the ability to complete them with more than one Legend.

This directly impacts player concerns of random teammates simply picking a character to complete a challenge with them, rather than synergize with the squad.

As an added bonus, all players will be getting 10 free Battle Pass levels in next week’s patch. Among the feedback Respawn received about the Season 7 Battle Pass, there was an idea from the community that the star system’s difficulty was solely created to keep players grinding, and even persuade them to buy levels.

The free battle pass levels could go far to alleviate such concerns, especially now that players will be able to consistently check off more challenges from their list.

Respawn are actively monitoring feedback from players in light of the latest Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass changes to see if there’s anything else to improve before it ends January 2021.