How to get free Season 7 Horizon Apex Legends skin with Twitch Prime - Dexerto

Following the launch of Apex Legends Season 7, Respawn have released a special skin called ‘Inverse Polarity’ for the new Legend, Horizon, available to those who have an active Prime Gaming subscription, formerly known as Twitch Prime.

The long-standing relationship between Apex Legends and Amazon/Twitch has produced yet another exclusive cosmetic item for players who are subscribed to Prime Gaming.

With the game’s seventh season, Ascension, now live, along with the new character named Horizon, it’s the perfect time for Respawn to roll out an outfit skin that’ll get players excited.

The skin is called Inverse Polarity, and it equips Horizon with an outfit that’s designed like a skeleton. There are a couple of cool-looking nuances as well, such as the teal trimming and wristguards that follow the same color scheme of Season 7.

Your hip bone's connected to your backbone—it's science really, dearies. 💀 Link your #PrimeGaming account to unlock the Inverse Polarity Horizon skin, available now through Dec 28. 👉 : https://t.co/PU5Ktz25ZZ pic.twitter.com/VyLNGnxM5Q — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 10, 2020

How to claim the skin for free with Prime Gaming

If you have an active Prime Gaming subscription, you can add this cosmetic to your Apex Legends inventory by completing the following simple steps:

Visit the Apex Legends Prime Gaming website Click ‘Claim Now’ above the Horizon Inverse Polarity skin Once prompted, sign in with your account credentials. If your EA account is not linked with Twitch, you will be redirected to the EA website to sign in and link the two accounts. Once you’ve logged in and linked your accounts, claim the skin

If all of these steps are completed correctly, the item will be added to your Apex account and show up the next time you log in.

Horizon has already become one of the most popular legends to pick. Apex Legends players often need to engage in a battle of reflexes to see who can lock her in first.

Part of the reason is that she’s the newest legend on the roster. However, it’s also because she boasts an incredible set of abilities that are very fun to use.

Read more: Apex Legends reverts Season 7 Battle Pass challenges after feedback

Now, with the Inverse Polarity skin readily available to anyone with Prime Gaming, Horizon’s popularity is going to skyrocket even more.

After all, the only thing better than an astrophysicist-themed legend is one that is also dressed like a skeleton.