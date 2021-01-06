 Apex Legends pro ImperialHal swatted during Twitch stream - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Apex Legends pro ImperialHal swatted during Twitch stream

Published: 6/Jan/2021 9:54

by Jacob Hale
imperialhal swatted apex legends live stream
TSM/Respawn Entertainment

Share

Popular Apex Legends streamer and pro player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was swatted live on stream, causing concern among his fans and teammates.

Popular streamers, YouTubers and other internet personalities are often the most common victims of swatting – when someone makes a hoax call to law enforcement in order to make the police force dispatch a number of armed officers to a certain place, commonly said personalities’ homes.

On December 23, we saw Tfue get swatted live on stream and the hysteria that caused, and despite the dangers of it, it appears some still think it’s a fun idea to swat streamers.

Late in his January 5 broadcast, ImperialHal became the latest victim of a swatting incident, and it was captured on camera for all of his viewers to hear exactly what was going down.

Randomly between ranked matches, viewers heard a loud banging at ImperialHal’s door, followed up by a call of “Sheriff’s office,” making it clear almost immediately exactly what was going down.

Dosen quickly gets up from his chair after registering the sound outside of his game and you can hear him talking to the armed officers as they explain to him what he needs to be doing.

You can hear Hal complying with the police in the clip below, with them telling him to raise his hands and get on the ground for what they believe to be a serious crime to have been committed, with the streamer himself coming back a little while later, very calmly, explaining that he got swatted.

He said the officers were “pretty civil,” and that despite kicking down the door they “didn’t do anything crazy,” although they “did have pistols and sh*t.”

It does sound as though the officers had an idea about what was going on, realizing that Hal was streaming and playing video games online and suggesting he set up a VPN to try and prevent this from happening in the future.

Needless to say, the potential dangers associated with swatting are absolutely incredible. Lives have been lost due to this and people jailed for up to 20 years, so the sooner this ends the better.

Gaming

Apex Legends devs working on new game that will let players “adventure forever”

Published: 6/Jan/2021 3:39 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 4:28

by Isaac McIntyre
Revenant from Apex Legends and Cal Ketsis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order above Respawn Entertainment.
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment, the Californian studio behind battle royale Apex Legends, the Titanfall franchise, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, are working on a secret new game that will reportedly let players keep “adventuring forever.”

Respawn has gone from strength to strength in recent years. In early 2019, the studio exploded into the battle royale scene with Apex Legends, after years of cult success with the Titanfall 2 franchise. They also struck gold with the Star Wars adventure title ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’, a canon story in Disney’s new universe. 

Now it’s been confirmed they’re developing a mysterious new game.

According to a new job listing posted on Respawn’s website, the studio is putting together an incubation team to develop “a brand new IP,” or ‘intellectual property.’

The advertisement calls for a “generalist software engineer”. The listing has relatively few details on the project itself, besides confirming the title will use “new, practical technologies” to “enable ‘adventuring forever’,”. This may suggest a live, long-term game with ongoing Respawn Entertainment support.

Apex Legends have been calling for an in-game damage tracker since early 2019.
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn’s focus has mainly been on Apex Legends since its launch in early 2019.

Respawn remains quiet on “new IP” project

Outside of the relatively vague job listing, there has been no official word from the North American studio regarding a new game or series in development.

The revelation a “new IP” is on the way comes just months after Respawn shifted much of their Apex development to a new studio in Vancouver. At the time, rumors were Respawn was already cooking up a new title in their old Californian locale. The only word then, though, was it “wasn’t Titanfall 3.”

“We love to dabble,” Respawn’s chief operating officer Dusty Welch said of the studio’s planned projects in a 2020 interview.

“Vince [Zampella] loves to dabble in all kinds of projects. His taste for game-making is not just in shooters. But look, you’ve got Star Wars out there. That’s a huge passion for Vince and I — and we love all kinds of different games. We’ll continue to think about ways to expand.”

It’s also likely whatever this new title is, it won’t be related to Star Wars or the “Fallen Order” series. Instead, Respawn appears to be stepping away from the two series that have made them famous in favor of a totally new world.

Respawn's mysterious new game won't be related to the two-part Titanfall saga.
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn’s mysterious new game won’t be related to their two-part Titanfall saga.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 canceled?

That doesn’t mean a new Fallen Order title won’t be coming either.

In late March last year, Electronics Arts applauded Respawn for their “breakout title,” and suggested they would be looking to make it into a Star Wars franchise.

There has been no official word on those plans since mid-2020, however.

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment
The story of ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ will still continue eventually.

For now, sit tight. Respawn will still be a long way off any official announcements regarding this title, especially considering they’re only just getting software engineers on-board now.

And Apex Legends fans, no need to worry; the battle royale won’t suffer a smidge from the new focus. That’s why they established the Vancouver studio!