New Apex Legends out-of-bounds update frustrates players fed up with bugged walls

Apex Legends players are having some matches cut short by a bizarre interaction between the new out-of-bounds update and bugged walls across the maps that’s starting to cause headaches.

Respawn recently pushed out a quality of life change in Apex Legends aimed to mitigate campers from abusing rat spots that would effectively let them hide out for the bulk of the game.

As it turns out, the change also made some ledges a nightmare to navigate off of.

There are some parts across Apex maps that are ‘out-of-bounds’ near cliffs and ledges while also being a bit awkward to escape from – which is even more apparent given the recent changes.

Advertisement

One player shared their frustrations on Reddit, which soon led to a chorus of replies. They were outside of the circle and looking to take a Gravity Cannon back into the zone. Unfortunately for them, they had a run-in with a cliffside that had invisible barriers keeping them from leaving.

When out of the game’s playable area Legend abilities are disabled as well as passive abilities like Valkyrie’s Jet Packs.

In this situation, the player was caught in a bad spot that got even worse after invisible barriers made it impossible to find a way off the ledge. Though they eventually found an escape, their match soon ended since the timer to get back into the field expired.

Advertisement

The clip added to the fire of people who don’t like the recent change since it was introduced to Apex.

“This is the exact and entire reason why I hate this f**king change,” one user said.

Another user added: “I died in nearly the exact same spot two days ago because I got stuck in a sliding animation and couldn’t fly either as Valk. This cliffside is cursed.”

Usually Respawn are quick to patch out these types of bugs so hopefully more Apex Legends players won’t get caught in the glitch made worse by the out of bounds change.