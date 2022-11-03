Apex Legends players get unreleased Wintertide rewards early in-game

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

An unusual Apex Legends bug has apparently given some players a brief sneak peek at the 2022 holiday event, Wintertide, as they’ve gotten some rewards early.

With the holiday season right around the corner, game developers across the globe will soon start rolling out their in-game celebrations – and Apex Legends is no different.

Over the past few years, Respawn Entertainment has dropped the Holo-Day Bash event that includes a whole host of new skins, cosmetics, and the popular Winter Express limited-time mode.

As Season 15 Ecplise has gone live, bringing Catalyst and the Broken Moon map to the battle royale, some players have seemingly already gotten their hands on rewards for the event a bit early.

Apex Legends Wintertide event badges leaked already

Twitter user Typical_Wraith was the first player to flag the unusual discovery, noting that they’d got badges for the ‘Wintertide’ event in their inventory. They’re not alone, however, as Apex YouTuber Garrett was also able to find the badges.

So far, these badges are the standard ones we’ve seen before, centered around dealing damage, getting kills, and healing yourself in any mode during the event period.

Despite not tagging them on Twitter, Typical_Wraith did get a number of responses from EA’s help service for ‘problems’ with badges. Though, a number of players joked that they were just trying to get them back after the badges got out into the wild a bit too early.

Previous winter events have gone live in early December – right around December 7 – and that will likely continue this time around.

Leakers have already gotten their hands on some of the skins, banners, and other cosmetics that will be dropping in the event. Others have claimed that the Winter Express LTM will also make a return. Though, that’s not confirmed as of yet.