Wraith Prestige skin leaked for Apex Legends Season 15

According to some datamining done on the Apex Legends Season 15 patch, Wraith is getting a Prestige skin with a unique finisher and full, three-tiered progression in the near future.

Prestige skins are a fairly new addition to Apex Legends. Both Bangalore and Bloodhound already have their Prestige skins – complete with unique finisher animations and an appearance that gets upgraded as the player does damage with that Legend.

These three-in-one skins are something for players to look forward to other than Heirlooms, and can usually be acquired as the crown jewel of a Collection event or via rolling Heirloom Shards out of a loot box.

According to datamining off the initial Apex Legends Season 15 patch, Wraith is getting the next Prestige skin – and it might be coming sooner rather than later.

Wraith gets an Apex Legends Season 15 Mythic skin

With multiple Apex Legends dataminers combing the Season 15 game files, we already have Wraith’s unique finisher animation, as well as all three tiers of evolution for her Prestige skin.

Like those before her, Wraith gradually gains more armor and has her appearance drastically changed through the transition from tier 1 to tier 3.

Keep in mind that previous tiers can still be used after progressing past that tier. So, if someone were to unlock tier 2 of Wraith’s Prestige skin, but they prefer the first iteration, they can choose to hold onto her initial appearance.

On top of these previews, we also got a look at her exclusive finisher being used with her tier 3 skin.

Wraith appears to have a type of energy whip and brutalizes the enemy with electric shocks before slamming them into the ground. This finisher is about as over-the-top as the other two Prestige skins.

Additionally, according to KralRindo, this Wraith skin will be added to Apex Legends early on in Season 15.