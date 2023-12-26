Apex Legends players disappointed with lack of Christmas event and worried for future

Christmas has come and gone, and, while other like-minded titles celebrated the holiday, Apex Legends was missing in action. Fans were disappointed by the glaring omission and shared their opinions on what this means for the battle royale.

The end of the year usually marks a large influx of holiday-themed content in gaming’s popular titles. For example, MW3 celebrated CODMAS, a Christmas-inspired event across all modes, and Fortnite brought back Winterfest.

In the past, Apex Legends has done a neat little ode to Christmas with Winter Express, but this year, the event was completely MIA.

This complete omission of anything Christmas-related has fans upset, with some indicating it’s a further step towards the worrying future of the game.

Apex Legends players discuss the lack of a Christmas event

In a post shared to the game’s subreddit, miragemain42000 recapped every player’s feelings. “No Christmas for Apex?” they asked.

They continued: “I feel like Apex was a lot more festive in past years,” referencing the much-maligned Revenant Uprising event, nor a simple “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays.”

As one summarized the general feeling amongst the player base: “Feels like a red flag to me about the game’s health atm.”

Another response highlighted another concern amongst players “But they are letting us buy holiday skins again that’s the spirit right?”

Depending on who you ask, the Winter Express has split feedback. Some fans loved it, while others didn’t due to balancing issues, repetition, and bugs galore. Official developer feedback has made it seem like it was a balancing issue that prevented the team from bringing it back.

That said, Christmas wasn’t completely gone from Apex Legends. There was a skin sale, the announcement of which had players even more desperate to see something in the game celebrating the holiday season other than some themed skins.

We’ll see what next year brings for Apex Legends, but to all the Apex Legends players, happy holidays from us at Dexerto.