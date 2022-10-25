Winter Express LTM set to return to Apex Legends in Season 15

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

A Respawn Entertainment dev has teased the return of the popular Winter Express Limited Time Mode (LTM) in a future Apex Legends season.

Limited Time Modes have long held an ambiguous spot in Apex Legends. Fans of the battle royale love the variety they offer but, as is the case in any title with such a broad following, there can be disappointment when certain modes and game types are removed or cycled out.

That is certainly an applicable sentiment when it comes to the Winter Express mode, a seasonal LTM that typically drops around Christmas every year.

It first came back in Season 3, before returning in Season 7 and Season 11. Unlike the looting and large-scale chaos of the battle royale mode, the Winter Express LTM pits three teams of pre-equipped Legends up against each other in the hopes of capturing a Train or eliminating all enemies.

Respawn dev points to Winter Express in Season 15

It has not featured since 27 December 2021 and, with little said on the mode, plenty of players have been left wondering whether it’ll make a long-awaited return for the holidays in 2022.

The good news for fans is that it does look like Winter Express will return. Ahead of Season 15: Eclipse’s launch, Senior Design Director Evan Nikolich was asked whether Winter Express will make a comeback. His response was: “Yes there is a chance.”

Respawn Entertainment The Winter Express is a fan-favorite LTM for the Holiday season.

While “a chance” makes it sound less than guaranteed, there’s little possibility that Nikolich would hint towards Winter Express so firmly if it wasn’t already in the pipeline.

When will the Season 15 Winter Express event start?

It’s not clear at the moment when exactly Winter Express will drop this holiday season. It tends to come as part of a mid-season event, like the Holo-Day Bash from late 2019.

The dates of the Winter Express LTMs are detailed below and point to an early December start time, running for a few weeks to a month:

12 December, 2019 – 7 January, 2020

1 December, 2020 – 4 January, 2021

7 December, 2021 – 27 December, 2021

We’ll be the first to update you when details emerge.