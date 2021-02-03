Caustic Town Takeover leaked for Apex Legends Season 8

A new Apex Legends Town Takeover is on its way, with Caustic reportedly being the subject in Season 8. Dataminers have leaked initial details of the Town Takeover, including a potential release date.

Had enough of dropping into Pathfinder’s Fight Night boxing ring in Season 7? Well, when the action returns to Kings Canyon, you can instead choose to drop on Caustic’s Town Takeover instead.

The toxic trapper is set to get his own unique map area in Apex Legends Season 8. Here’s what we know about the leaked Caustic Town Takeover.

Apex Legends Caustic Town Takeover leaked details

The details for Caustic’s Town Takeover in Apex Legends were leaked in the Season 8 update, which was shipped live on February 2. Data miner ‘Biast12’ uncovered some voice lines of Caustic’s referring to the event.

“The erupted gas pocket and fuel have combined to create a gargantuan supply of toxin. If there’s a way to refine it, I could mold it into something spectacular. The water treatment facility will not purify this toxic spill,” Caustic says in the leaked files.

“If I could convince them that I could handle it, well… that would open some real possibilities. The best way to test this would be human subjects. Luckily, there’s an ample supply of lab rats right here.”

Caustic TT Audio Logs pic.twitter.com/tYfJFTHeaG — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) February 2, 2021

That’s all we know so far, but that hasn’t stopped the theories from running amok. There’s potential for the Town Takeover to take place on the newly updated Kings Canyon out by Spotted Lakes ⁠— it’d make sense given the water treatment line.

Caustic Town Takeover release date likely March 2021

According to Biast, the Town Takeover won’t be coming for a few weeks. Apex Legends players will likely have to wait until March 2021 to finally drop into Caustic’s Lab somewhere in the Outlands.

However, there’s some teasers you can keep your eyes out for in-game and on the Apex socials. They’re set to be released on:

Teaser 1: February 23

Teaser 2: February 25

Teaser 3: February 27

Teaser 4: March 1

If it haven't already seen the Teaser dates // LIFT 8.1

s08_tt_tease_phase1 "2021-02-23 10:00:00 -08:00"

s08_tt_tease_phase2 "2021-02-25 10:00:00 -08:00"

s08_tt_tease_phase3 "2021-02-27 10:00:00 -08:00"

s08_tt_tease_phase4 "2021-03-01 10:00:00 -08:00" pic.twitter.com/lb2MW26ryI — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) February 2, 2021

We will update you with the teasers ⁠— and more information ⁠— as it arises.