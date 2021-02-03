Logo
Caustic Town Takeover leaked for Apex Legends Season 8

Published: 3/Feb/2021 6:23

by Andrew Amos
Apex Legends Caustic Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Caustic

A new Apex Legends Town Takeover is on its way, with Caustic reportedly being the subject in Season 8. Dataminers have leaked initial details of the Town Takeover, including a potential release date.

Had enough of dropping into Pathfinder’s Fight Night boxing ring in Season 7? Well, when the action returns to Kings Canyon, you can instead choose to drop on Caustic’s Town Takeover instead.

The toxic trapper is set to get his own unique map area in Apex Legends Season 8. Here’s what we know about the leaked Caustic Town Takeover.

Respawn Entertainment
Caustic is getting a Town Takeover in Apex Legends Season 8.

Apex Legends Caustic Town Takeover leaked details

The details for Caustic’s Town Takeover in Apex Legends were leaked in the Season 8 update, which was shipped live on February 2. Data miner ‘Biast12’ uncovered some voice lines of Caustic’s referring to the event.

“The erupted gas pocket and fuel have combined to create a gargantuan supply of toxin. If there’s a way to refine it, I could mold it into something spectacular. The water treatment facility will not purify this toxic spill,” Caustic says in the leaked files.

“If I could convince them that I could handle it, well… that would open some real possibilities. The best way to test this would be human subjects. Luckily, there’s an ample supply of lab rats right here.”

That’s all we know so far, but that hasn’t stopped the theories from running amok. There’s potential for the Town Takeover to take place on the newly updated Kings Canyon out by Spotted Lakes ⁠— it’d make sense given the water treatment line.

Caustic Town Takeover release date likely March 2021

According to Biast, the Town Takeover won’t be coming for a few weeks. Apex Legends players will likely have to wait until March 2021 to finally drop into Caustic’s Lab somewhere in the Outlands.

However, there’s some teasers you can keep your eyes out for in-game and on the Apex socials. They’re set to be released on:

  • Teaser 1: February 23
  • Teaser 2: February 25
  • Teaser 3: February 27
  • Teaser 4: March 1

We will update you with the teasers ⁠— and more information ⁠— as it arises.

Apex Legends dev wants Animal Crossing crossover skins following Switch announcement

Published: 3/Feb/2021 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
EA/Nintendo

With Apex Legends coming to Nintendo Switch on March 9, there could be all sorts of crossover potential. When it comes to Animal Crossing, one developer already has some ideas lined up.

EA revealed that Apex Legends would finally be coming to Nintendo Switch back on June 18, 2020. Now, after a lot of delays, the game finally has a release in sight, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

Of course, a Switch release could lead to some unique opportunities for both companies to cross-promote their individual franchises. For developer Josh Medina, this could mean Animal Crossing skins.

Shortly after the Switch release date reveal, Medina jokingly tweeted: “Tom Nook Gibby Skin WHEN?”

It’s unclear if he meant a Gibraltar skin for Tom Nook or a Tom Nook skin for Gibraltar, but the way we see it, why not both?

Seeing Gibraltar run around the map while dressed as a giant raccoon could be downright amazing. Likewise, having Gibraltar run the Resident Services building would be a funny sight to behold.

Amusingly, pro football player Kieren Duncan even chimed in with his own suggestions of Mario Caustic, Yoshi Octane, and Zelda Wattson.

Gibraltar from Apex Legends
EA
Could you imagine Gibraltar dressed as Tom Nook?

It’s important to note that Switch ports of popular games have had their own exclusive cosmetics in the past.

When Rocket League came to the Nintendo platform, special Mario, Luigi and Samus cars were automatically unlocked for Switch users. For, with that history in mind, having a Tom Nook version of Gibraltar doesn’t sound too ridiculous.

While the focus may be on Animal Crossing at the moment, we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of other Switch titles crossing over with Apex Legends.

Mario and Luigi rocket league skins
Epic Games
Switch ports have gotten exclusive content before, such as with Rocket League.

One such game is the ever-popular Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Series creator Masahiro Sakurai has even said he “enjoys playing Apex Legends” in a March 2020 Famitsu column.

Even if this doesn’t lead to an Apex fighter, there is still the possibility of some sort of in-game event to celebrate the two games.

It’s going to be interesting to see what the future holds for Apex and Nintendo as we inch closer towards its long-anticipated release on March 9.