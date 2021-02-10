Logo
Best World’s Edge landing spots in Apex Legends Season 8

Published: 10/Feb/2021 12:55 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 12:56

by Alex Garton
best worlds edge landing spots
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

World’s Edge has some of the most impressive landscapes and structures found in Apex Legends. However, despite the map’s incredible appearance, it can sometimes be difficult to pick a landing spot that will consistently provide you with great loot.

Originally released back in Season 3, World’s Edge has had series of tweaks and changes over the course of its time in the map rotation. We’ve seen multiple map changes here, but World’s Edge remains a diverse and interesting map to explore. In Season 8, it’s likely to jump in and out of the map rotation with Kings Canyon and Olympus. 

Despite this, as with every map in Apex Legends, it can be difficult to choose where to land at the start of the match. Some players prefer to drop into highly-contested areas Respawn Entertainment have made and face enemies head-on, whereas others prefer the safer approach, biding their time until the end of the match.

Luckily, we’ve got a list of the best World’s Edge starting locations to suit every kind of player. Without further ado, here’s our list of the best landing spots.

Apex Legends World’s Edge map

Here’s the up to date version of the World’s Edge map, to help you find each of the landing spots we mention on our list.

World's Edge map
Respawn Entertainment
Here’s the up to date version of the World’s Edge map.

Best World’s Edge landing spots

Refinery

Refinery Apex
Respawn Entertainment
Refinery is isolated, so if you can clear out any opposing squads, you’re set for the game.

Located in the North-East corner of the map, Refinery is a high-tier loot area made up of one large main building and a set of cooling towers. This location is ideal for players that are looking for a relatively quiet place to land that’s got plenty of loot to set up an entire squad for success.

If you’re unlucky, they’ll at maximum be one or two other squads that drop there, so be ready to take out any competitors if necessary. Once you’ve finished looting, Refinery’s location makes it easy to peel off with your squad into Epicenter and head into the middle of the map equipped to win the game.

Sorting Factory

Found in the South of the World’s Edge map, Sorting Factory is a massive location filled with high-tier loot. Made up of two main buildings and a range of smaller structures, there’s plenty of opportunities to take on other squads in close-quarter situations. On top of this, the wide-open space outside of the buildings gives players the chance to snipe and take out enemies at long-range.

Keep in mind, you’ll never get Sorting Factory all to yourself, so keep an eye out for any rival squads.

Skyhook

Skyhook Apex
Respawn Entertainment
Skyhook is a dense urban area with a gravity lift located in the center of it.

For players who like taking gunfights in dense urban areas, where shotguns and long-range sniper rifles thrive, Skyhook may be the perfect location for you. Made up of a set of high-story buildings and a huge gravity lift, Skyhook is a high-tier loot area that’s sheltered by the large cliffs that surround it.

With 26 supply bins in total and plenty of buildings filled with loot, the area has everything you need to get you and your squad set up for a game-winning match.

Train Yard

Located in the center of the map, Train Yard is the perfect landing spot for players looking for early skirmishes as soon as they land. While still a high-tier loot location, Train Yard can be a popular dropzone in certain matches so be ready to grab a weapon and fight your way through a set of other squads.

If you’re feeling particularly bloodthirsty and want to take out a bunch of competition from the get-go, Train Yard is definitely the drop spot for you.

The Epicenter

Arguably the most visually impressive part of World’s Edge, it’s hard to miss the Epicenter when you’re dropping into the map. The icy location offers players a range of high-tier loot, but don’t expect to land here alone with your squad.

The Epicenter is the perfect location for players who love taking on two to three other squads at the start of the match. Although the area is rather big, expect to find your enemies at the frozen tower located in the middle of the snow-covered area. If you manage to take out the competition, there are 24 supply bins in total around the area, so you’ll definitely be ready to take home the win.

Epicentre Apex
Respawn Entertainment
Be ready to take on a few other squads if you’re landing on Epicenter.

That rounds off our list of the best landing spots for the Apex Legends map World’s Edge. Hopefully, this guide has provided you with plenty of locations to choose from, no matter what type of player you are.

This means the next time you’re the jumpmaster of your squad, they’ll be no need to relinquish the role. You’ll be set to lead your team to victory with the best landing spots World’s Edge has to offer.

Apex Legends

Best Olympus landing spots in Apex Legends Season 8

Published: 10/Feb/2021 10:11 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 10:13

by Isaac McIntyre
Best Olympus Landing spots Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8 Olympus

Apex Legends has added other maps to the Season 8 map rotation, so we’ve put together a best Olympus landing spots guide for the floating cityscape, featuring places like the high-octane Bonsai Plaza and loot-stacked Velvet Oasis.

The first real city map, Olympus, debuted just a season prior to the Season 8 update. The floating citadel was teased since Season 4, and it’s certainly lived up to the hype in the months after being added. 

Respawn changed the game with Olympus too. Vehicles ⁠— floating hover cars called ‘Tridents’ ⁠— can be found here unlike any other map, not to mention the “Phase Runner” portals that link up three POIs across the map as well.

Olympus is huge. There’re 16 POIs scattered around the map, and even more unnamed zones to explore, meaning where you drop is crucial. So, let’s take a look at the best places to land in Season 8 – and we’ve also put together a sister guide for best Kings Canyon landing spots for you to check out, too. 

Olympus boasts more than a dozen POIs. Here's the five best to land at every game.
Respawn Entertainment
Let’s run through the best Olympus landing spots to get you prepared for the action.

Best Olympus Landing spots

Rift Aftermath

We feel pretty comfortable calling the “Rift” the centerpiece of Olympus. The strange new dome of swirling darkness adds an interesting landmark to the map, and while it’s not right in the middle of the map, it’s certainly a key spot in the floating city.

The POI is a hot-spot, though, so be ready for a fight if you’re landing at the new zone. That’s not why it’s such a great pick, however.

The main reason Rift Aftermath is a great early pick is the huge energy ball floating in the middle of the area. Once you’ve bagged some guns and loot, jump into the Rift and you’ll be sent flying across the map to one of three teleporter locations.

The ability to reposition across the map ⁠— even at random ⁠— is invaluable, and heck, it’s fun! Definitely drop Rift once or twice, even if you want to avoid the mayhem.

Rift Aftermatch on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 7.
Respawn Entertainment
The “Rift Aftermatch” POI on Olympus.

Bonsai Plaza

Love Apex Legends’ close-quarter combat? Always scooping up that Mastiff or an R-99? Then boy do we have a spot for you: Bonsai Plaza, and its high-loot Reverie Lounge.

As an early tip, Plaza or sort of like how Skull Town was in Kings Canyon before it was destroyed. There’s heaps of loot here, tight angles and corridors, and it’s usually one of the most contested zones in the floating city. A battle zone, start to finish.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid it, especially if you’re chasing kills in ranked. The key here is making it to Reverie Lounge first. This tight inside area in the upper levels of the Plaza boasts fantastic defendable areas, and top-tier guns and loot.

If you’re not so fast on the trigger, or prefer long-range sniping over dueling, maybe skip Plaza. Trust us, it’s a mess for the first 10 minutes every game.

Bonsai Plaza on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 7.
Respawn Entertainment
The “Bonsai Plaza” POI on Olympus.

Hydroponics

Did you just think you might be skipping Plaza because you hate those early fights, and having to battle your way out of do-or-die situations with only a level-one Evo plate, an empty Alternator, and your wits? Then drop Hydroponics instead!

The first thing that comes to mind when dropping here is “underrated.” You won’t see many land out in this south-west POI, partly due to its distance from the action, but it’s still a great spot to drop. Think Kings Canyon’s Artillery, or Refinery from World’s Edge.

There’s not many POIs close by ⁠— only Elysium, similar to Refinery, is close ⁠— but there’s plenty of options here. Head north to Oasis (below), east to Plaza (above), or straight into the battle around Estates and Hammond Labs; it’s your call.

Hydroponics on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 7.
Respawn Entertainment
The “Hydroponics” POI on Olympus.

Orbital Cannon Test Site

You’ll already recognize this POI right off the bat ⁠— Pathfinder, Mirage, and Rampart were gunned down by the huge orbital cannon as they arrived in the Apex Legends Season 7 reveal trailer that Respawn dropped back in late October, 2020.

Don’t worry about the gun though; Orbital is a great drop zone for any match. Why? Well, it’s chock full of Tridents, meaning that its distance from the rest of the map doesn’t matter.

Even if you don’t want to add the southeast POI to your Season 8 rotation, it’s definitely worth checking out early. Get one of your teammates to pick Rampart, who was buffed in Season 8 with the February 2021 update, slap her on the back of the hover-car with her turret Sheila, and rampage across the map in style. 

Orbital Cannon on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 7.
Respawn Entertainment
The “Orbital Cannon” POI on Olympus.

Grow Towers

There’s a lot of high ground in this location, and the three Grow Towers situated here are packed full of weapons. For Loba mains, this can be the ideal place to start the game especially, with so much loot sitting around in close proximity. More than one player might have that idea, though, so watch your back!

Throughout Season 7 this became one of the more obscure, but popular destinations for the community. Once you’ve dived into the busier parts of town a few times, it can be nice to change direction and head for quieter territories like this.

If you want to start with loads of loot and perhaps not the most chaotic of starts, Grow Towers is right up your street. Except, it’s not in a street – so yeah.

grow towers in apex legends olympus map
Respawn Entertainment
Grow Towers is not one of the most popular places on Olympus, but that can be a good thing.

Velvet Oasis

Here’s rule one for landing Oasis: aim right between the skyscrapers, just make sure you don’t fall off the map. There’s plenty of loot to be scooped up here, and the two towering buildings give plenty of cover as you land too.

The best part of Velvet Oasis is the gold loot that spawns around the area. Quite often you can find a gold Wingman and a gold G7 Scout on the floor here, beneath the towers. Talk about some quality weapons right off the bat! Not only that, rare Hop-Ups and Shields will also be found here. 

Oasis also has the added bonus of being fairly close to the center of the map. On top of that, it gives good rotation options north or south. If you get lucky with your gold guns, you should even be able to dominate any enemy squad you stumble upon early on.

The best spot to aim for at Oasis is the aquatic cafe. It’s chock full of loot, and is the center-point of the POI. If you get the guns first, pop enemies off for fun from there.

Velvet Oasis on Olympus in Apex Legends Season 7.
Respawn Entertainment
The “Velvet Oasis” POI on Olympus.

So there you have it; all the best Olympus landing spots now that Apex Legends has put it back in the Season 8 rotation. Many players will remember the area like the back of their hand by now, but with Respawn having Kings Canyon only in the rotation since Season 8 launched – this should be a welcome refresher for players. 

Think we missed the best spot to land? Reckon you’ve found the best secret spot to land for loot and kills this season? Let us know on Twitter @TitanfallBlog!

