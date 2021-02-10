Best World’s Edge landing spots in Apex Legends Season 8

World’s Edge has some of the most impressive landscapes and structures found in Apex Legends. However, despite the map’s incredible appearance, it can sometimes be difficult to pick a landing spot that will consistently provide you with great loot.

Originally released back in Season 3, World’s Edge has had series of tweaks and changes over the course of its time in the map rotation. We’ve seen multiple map changes here, but World’s Edge remains a diverse and interesting map to explore. In Season 8, it’s likely to jump in and out of the map rotation with Kings Canyon and Olympus.

Despite this, as with every map in Apex Legends, it can be difficult to choose where to land at the start of the match. Some players prefer to drop into highly-contested areas Respawn Entertainment have made and face enemies head-on, whereas others prefer the safer approach, biding their time until the end of the match.

Luckily, we’ve got a list of the best World’s Edge starting locations to suit every kind of player. Without further ado, here’s our list of the best landing spots.

Apex Legends World’s Edge map

Here’s the up to date version of the World’s Edge map, to help you find each of the landing spots we mention on our list.

Best World’s Edge landing spots

Refinery

Located in the North-East corner of the map, Refinery is a high-tier loot area made up of one large main building and a set of cooling towers. This location is ideal for players that are looking for a relatively quiet place to land that’s got plenty of loot to set up an entire squad for success.

Read More: Best Olympus landing spots in Apex Legends

If you’re unlucky, they’ll at maximum be one or two other squads that drop there, so be ready to take out any competitors if necessary. Once you’ve finished looting, Refinery’s location makes it easy to peel off with your squad into Epicenter and head into the middle of the map equipped to win the game.

Sorting Factory

Found in the South of the World’s Edge map, Sorting Factory is a massive location filled with high-tier loot. Made up of two main buildings and a range of smaller structures, there’s plenty of opportunities to take on other squads in close-quarter situations. On top of this, the wide-open space outside of the buildings gives players the chance to snipe and take out enemies at long-range.

Keep in mind, you’ll never get Sorting Factory all to yourself, so keep an eye out for any rival squads.

Skyhook

For players who like taking gunfights in dense urban areas, where shotguns and long-range sniper rifles thrive, Skyhook may be the perfect location for you. Made up of a set of high-story buildings and a huge gravity lift, Skyhook is a high-tier loot area that’s sheltered by the large cliffs that surround it.

With 26 supply bins in total and plenty of buildings filled with loot, the area has everything you need to get you and your squad set up for a game-winning match.

Train Yard

Located in the center of the map, Train Yard is the perfect landing spot for players looking for early skirmishes as soon as they land. While still a high-tier loot location, Train Yard can be a popular dropzone in certain matches so be ready to grab a weapon and fight your way through a set of other squads.

If you’re feeling particularly bloodthirsty and want to take out a bunch of competition from the get-go, Train Yard is definitely the drop spot for you.

The Epicenter

Arguably the most visually impressive part of World’s Edge, it’s hard to miss the Epicenter when you’re dropping into the map. The icy location offers players a range of high-tier loot, but don’t expect to land here alone with your squad.

The Epicenter is the perfect location for players who love taking on two to three other squads at the start of the match. Although the area is rather big, expect to find your enemies at the frozen tower located in the middle of the snow-covered area. If you manage to take out the competition, there are 24 supply bins in total around the area, so you’ll definitely be ready to take home the win.

That rounds off our list of the best landing spots for the Apex Legends map World’s Edge. Hopefully, this guide has provided you with plenty of locations to choose from, no matter what type of player you are.

This means the next time you’re the jumpmaster of your squad, they’ll be no need to relinquish the role. You’ll be set to lead your team to victory with the best landing spots World’s Edge has to offer.

For more Apex Legends Season 8 tips and tricks check out our guides below:

30-30 Repeater guide | All legend buffs and nerfs | All weapon buffs and nerfs | Fuse guide | What is in the Season 8 battle pass? | Season 8 Patch notes | How to open explosive holds | Spitfire guide | R99 guide | Mastiff guide | When is Apex for Switch out?