Apex Legends Caustic Prestige skin leaked for Season 16

An Apex Legends leak has revealed an upcoming Prestige skin for Caustic that will likely be added in an upcoming Collection Event.

Apex Legends Season 16 is well underway and players are loving all the new additions that were added with the major update.

Whether it’s the Nemesis AR, upgraded Firing Range, or revamped Legend classes, Respawn has knocked it out of the park with Revelry.

Despite this, as always, the community’s attention has shifted to upcoming content and what the devs have planned for the future.

Well, thanks to a reliable leaker, we now know that Caustic will be receiving a Prestige skin, and we’ve even been given a glimpse of what it will look like.

Respawn Entertainment Caustic has a 2.1% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 16.

First look at Caustic Heirloom skin in Apex Legends

Thanks to Apex Legends YouTuber and reliable leaker Thordan Smash, we now know that Respawn has been working on a new Prestige skin.

The chosen candidate for the mythic cosmetic is Caustic and the collectible will likely be available in an upcoming Collection Event in Season 16.

With a black and neon green color scheme, Thordan has given us a glimpse of the Tier 2 version of the skin. However, this isn’t the official design and has been recreated by @cadaver_x based on the information from the files.

While this isn’t exactly what the skin will look like, it’s likely to extremely similar. Although we don’t have images of the Tier 1 and Tier 3 versions, Thordan does share a few details. These include that Tier 1 has an open face guard and that Tier 3 is extremely large compared to the other two designs.

As expected, this Caustic Prestige skin will have a unique finisher just like the Bloodhound, Bangalore, and Wraith cosmetics.

Keep in mind, to unlock all three tiers of the skin, you’ll have to rack up damage in-game which will give you access to each form. Remember, the skin doesn’t evolve in a match, it has to be selected in the cosmetic section.