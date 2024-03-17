Apex Legends insider claims Legend-exclusive heirlooms are getting “scrapped”

An Apex Legend insider has claimed that the battle royale will be getting rid of Legend-exclusive heirlooms going forward.

Apex Legends’ heirlooms have been in the game for quite some time, with Wraith’s Kunai being the first addition in the early seasons of the battle royale.

Since then 19 heirlooms have made their way to the game at the time of writing. However, developer Respawn Entertainment made a big departure from the original heirloom system with the release of the first cross-Legend heirloom: Cloud’s Buster Sword.

It seems that Legend-exclusive heirlooms may be a thing of the past, however, as a reputable Apex Legends leaker has claimed they are getting “scrapped” for good moving forward.

Apex Legends’ heirlooms may be changing forever after Season 20

This claim came from reputable Apex Legends leaker and insider KralRindo, who shared the information on X.

According to their information, they claimed, “Legend specific heirlooms are scrapped, apparently shared heirlooms make more revenue.”

The Apex leaker also pointed back to Lifeline’s appearance in the Season 20 launch trailer. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that the Support Legend was wielding some sort of large, glowing knife.

According to KralRindo, this will be the second shared heirloom to come to Apex Legends and it will be customizable.

Additionally, it seems players will be able to unlock this customizable, shared heirloom in a similar way to Cloud’s Buster Sword. This may not sit well with some fans, as many lambasted the FF7 Rebirth crossover event as predatory thanks to how EA and Respawn handled microtransactions for the event.

The leaker claimed that, for players to unlock this alleged customizable heirloom, it may take a minimum of $700.

Of course, this information has not been confirmed by any official source so Apex fans should take all of this with some healthy skepticism.

However, if these details are indeed true, it could spell the end of Legend-specific heirlooms for good.