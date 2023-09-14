Apex Legends Fuse Heirloom revealed: Electric Guitar ‘The Razor’s Edge’

The Apex Legends: Harbingers Collection event has Fuse’s heirloom ‘The Razor’s Edge’ as its crown jewel, giving Fuse players the ability to rock out with an electric guitar that doubles as a war axe.

From his abrasive and explosive playstyle to emotes that have him doing air guitar as he dives into battle, Fuse is a very rock-and-roll coded character in Apex Legends.

Players speculated what his emote could be and whether it’d lean into his robotic arm or penchant for explosives, but now that it’s been revealed, it’s hard to imagine Fuse’s heirloom could have been anything else.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

‘The Razor’s Edge’ has finally been shown off by Respawn, and it’s a war axe that doubles as an electric guitar. This makes Fuse’s heirloom one of the most extravagant and eccentric in Apex Legends.

Fuse heirloom finally revealed for Apex Legends

Fuse has been out for a few years now, and, though he’s never been the most meta Legend when it comes to high-level play or the most popular pick, he’s got a dedicated player base that enjoys his focus on grenades and other high explosives.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Now, the time has finally come for those who love playing Fuse to get their hands on an heirloom: ‘The Razor’s Edge’.

Article continues after ad

Fuse’s guitar plays us into the collection event, giving it a heavy metal feel that goes well with the black and gold motif that the event’s skins hold.

His animations see him shredding the strings as he shreds his competition, allowing the most dedicated Fuse players to win in style.

Article continues after ad

The Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event is coming on September 19, and those who buy out every item in the event will get their hands on Fuse’s heirloom.