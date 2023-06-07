Valkyrie Prestige skin leaked next for Apex Legends Season 17

The next legend in Apex set to get a prestige skin is in fact Valkyrie, who is skipping a few places ahead of the queue, and getting a mythic skin in the next Season 17 event.

Prestige skins in Apex Legends, although controversial when released, are now a regular part of the event cadence. Just like heirlooms, these skins are unlocked during collection events, or for heirloom shards after the event.

So far, we’ve had prestige skin for Bloodhound, Bangalore, and Wraith, with Valkyrie up next, according to leaks.

Here’s what we know so far about the Valkyrie prestige skin, what it will look like, and when it will release.

Valkyrie Prestige Skin in Apex Legends

According to typically reliable Apex Legends leaker ThordanSmash, who cites an ‘insider source’, Valkyrie’s Prestige Skin will release as part of the ‘Dressed to Kill’ collection event.

The event is expected to start on June 20, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

As for the skin itself, it’s described as looking similar to Gundam characters, although of course suited to a Valkyrie. There’s no leaked image of the skin just yet though.

Prestige Skins all have different ‘levels’ which can be earned through completing challenges with the character.

Typically the higher tiers add more to the skin, such as a helmet. Valkyrie already has an heirloom too, so the most dedicated Valkyrie mains will be able to rock a full set.

Prestige skins also include unique finishers, usually much more flamboyant than the standard finishers for the legend.

If the event does release on June 20, then we can expect Respawn to officially announce it on June 13 or 15, as collection events are usually revealed the week before. We’ll keep you updated with the latest on the event and Valkyrie skin here.