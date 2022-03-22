Apex Legends leak reveals early glimpse of Valkyrie’s heirloom

A new Apex Legend leak has revealed Valkyrie’s heirloom, giving players an early glimpse at this Mythic-tier cosmetic.

Valkyrie mains may not have to wait much longer for a new cosmetic as a new Apex Legends leak has revealed her heirloom. So far, the leaks have pointed towards Crypto finally getting a katana heirloom in Season 12, but now, footage has surfaced of Valkyrie’s own Mythic-tier cosmetic.

Apex Legends heirlooms are some of the most highly coveted items in the game, especially since they feature their own animations and lore. In fact, Valkyrie mains have been wondering what heirloom Respawn would release for the Winged Avenger.

Well, now players have been given a sneak peek at Valkyrie’s upcoming heirloom thanks to a new leak. Here’s everything we know about this upcoming cosmetic item.

Apex Legends Valkyrie heirloom leak

Following on from the Apex Legends moon map leak, a number of other exciting revelations have been uncovered. One of the most recent was that of Valkyrie’s heirloom.

Posted to the ApexUncovered subreddit by Legitimate_Chapter82, the leak shows both Crypto and Valkyrie’s heirlooms. While Crypto’s katana has fully working textures, Valk’s looks like it’s still in early development.

Despite this, her heirloom looks to be inspired by the Yari – a traditional Japanese straight-headed spear. In the video, Valkyrie can be seen wielding the spear with both hands and even raising it above her elbows when running.

The player finishes the clip by thrusting the spear into a nearby dummy. While Respawn has yet to give an official release date for the Valkyrie heirloom, the post does state that it could arrive as early as Season 13.

Of course, this early footage and release window could change before its official release, but for now, Valkyrie mains finally have a glimpse of how her heirloom will both look and perform upon its eventual debut.