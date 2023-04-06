Apex Legends ‘Rivals’ collection event skins leaked

The skins for Apex Legends’ upcoming Rivals collection event have leaked, offering fans an early look at alternate designs for heroes like Loba and Revenant.

Apex Legends Season 17 is expected to launch early in May, though developer Respawn has yet to confirm an official release date.

In fact, the studio hasn’t revealed much about the next major seasonal update at all. Rumors and supposed leaks indicate players can look forward to quite the treat, though.

One such leak claims Season 17 will feature a single-player Rumble Limited-Time Mode capable of turning the battle royale on its head. The latest leaks hint at the skins users can expect from the upcoming Rivals collection event.

Skins for Apex Legends’ Rivals event are making the rounds

Insider Gaming has shared leaked images of the skins that will supposedly feature in the Rivals collection event during Season 17.

The skins shown were “sketched to protect [the publication’s] source,” but still provide a good look at what’s to come. One image depicts Revenant donning fancy attire and a brand-new faceplate.

Mad Maggie appears in another sketch, decked out in Valkyrie-like attire with wings attached to her armor. A third image shows Loba sporting a partial face mask, crescent moon designs adorning it and other parts of her outfit.

Apex Legends content creator Thordan Smash, who wrote the Insider Gaming report, shared additional details in the above YouTube video.

The YouTuber confirmed that Revenant’s Legendary skin for the upcoming Apex Legends Rivals event will bear a blue color scheme with gold and red accents. Apparently, the models for Maggie and Loba do not yet feature colors.

Thordan Smash claimed that Octane’s Heist skin is still on track to appear in the event. The design originally appeared in a Stories from the Outlands featurette, though it’s unclear if the in-game outfit will include his wingsuit.