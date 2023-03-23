Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection event patch notes: Heatwave mode, Ash heirloom, new skins

The next in-game event for Apex Legends Season 16, the Sun Squad Collection Event, has been revealed, bringing a new Heatwave LTM, an Heirloom for Ash, and new cosmetics.

Respawn has been keeping the events rolling in Season 16, and immediately following the Imperial Guard event, we are getting another collection event, Sun Squad.

With a focus on the hot weather, Apex is getting prepared for the summer months a bit early, with a new Heatwave game mode.

Ash mains will be happy to see her heirloom is finally in-game – although it may come as a disappointment to some other players with their favorite character skipped over.

Article continues after ad

The Sun Squad collection event will release on Tuesday, March 28.

The exact update time should be 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, based on the update times of previous events.

New game mode: Heatwave

Most Collection Events now release with a brand new limited-time kmode to try out, and for Sun Squad, it’s going to get hot.

The heatwave mode will add “periodic heat waves” that damage any players who are outdoors.”

You can see the new mode in action in the event trailer:

“When the heats on, you’ll need to avoid taking damage from the sun by taking cover indoors or under objects,” Respawn explains.

Article continues after ad

“If you’re caught out in the open, only sliding cools you down if you want to avoid Heatwave damage on the move. Lastly, Heatshields have increased in size and protect you in a large area from the sun for those moments when you’re caught outdoors and need to beat the heat quickly. Take care when using Heatshields though, they will be destroyed quickly when deployed outside the Ring.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ash Heirloom: Strongest Link

As with every collection event, the main attraction is the new heirloom, which you can unlock by ‘completing’ the collection – by unlocking all of the skins in the event.

This time, the heirloom is for Ash, named ‘Strongest Link’. it appears these are electrically charged nunchucks.

Article continues after ad

New skins

The skins you’ll need to unlock to get the heirloom all have a beachy theme, and the long-awaited ‘swimsuit skin’ for Loba is among them.

There are also new beach-themed skins for Mirage, Fuse, and more.

Reward track

You can earn up to 1,600 points a day throughout the event, and unlock the following rewards:

Respawn Entertainment

Sun Squad Collection Event patch notes

There are also some crafting changes, buffs to Ash, and bug fixes. Check out the full patch notes from Respawn below:

WEAPON CRAFTING

EVA-8 enters the replicator

30-30 Repeater enters the replicator

Longbow DMR returns to the floor

Volt SMG returns to the floor

LEGENDS UPDATE

Ash – Arc Snare

Cooldown decreased from 25s to 20s

Travel speed increased from 700 to 1200

Tether activation delay and snare grow time decreased by about 50% (The Arc Snare will more reliably hit intended targets)

QUALITY OF LIFE

Hide in-world item UI’s when aiming down the sight

Hide in-world crafting UI’s in the center of the screen when aiming down the sight

BUG FIXES