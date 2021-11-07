Apex Legends pros torn on Ash taking over Wraith in Season 11 meta

Apex Legends pros aren’t convinced Ash is going to take over Wraith in the Season 11 meta — despite community consensus — and they explained why.

Apex Legends Season 11 introduced many new things, including the Storm Point map and C.A.R SMG weapon.

The biggest talking point, though, has been the addition of the latest legend to join the roster, Ash.

Not only does she have an aggressive kit to track and kill enemies, but her Ultimate, Phase Breach, is somewhat similar to Wraith’s Portal.

It can be targeted anywhere in her sightline, making it more convenient. However, it comes with the catch of being a one-way trip.

Because of that, and the fact her other abilities are more aggressive than her counterpart, some players are convinced she’ll replace Wraith in the Season 11 meta.

However, TSM’s Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen and NRG’s Christopher ‘sweet’ Sexton are less inclined.

“I don’t think so,” said ImperialHal. “Her Q is just dog sh*t. I feel like you don’t know until you try it in comp. But yeah, I don’t think it’s great. It seemed like it was [going to be] way better than it is, which is weird.

“You can basically tell where everybody is on the map. Technically that’s kind of good. But I don’t think it will be that good in [competitive].”

Sweet echoed the sentiment. “Wraith is much better than Ash in terms of playing aggressive,” he said.

“Ash is probably one of the worst characters you could play aggressive with, which is weird because her whole lore is she’s a killer.”

TSM’s Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona thinks they’re wrong, though.

“You just haven’t played the character enough,” he told G2’s Gent, who was unsure on Ash’s strength.

“I’m going to tell you right now. That character… is really good for instant shots on the back when [an enemy team] pushes up to you. It’s really, really good for that.”

“I was not using her for my team’s portal at all. I was literally using her just to get angles on the team’s back… it’s just insta-f**king-wipe every time.”

“Teams just freak out because it’s pretty much silent, too. You don’t know where they’re portalling.”

Sweet was also agreeing with Snip3down in the background of the call, meaning the NRG star could be having a change of heart on Ash’s strengths.

Of course, it’ll take some time for players to figure out the best way to use Ash in terms of playstyle and squad line-ups.

After all, Apex Legends Season 11 only went live on November 2. The meta is still in its infancy.

Still, first impressions matter, and not everyone is confident in her abilities yet. But that could change down the road.