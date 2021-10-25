Apex Legends reveals new map Storm Point: Everything you need to know

Respawn Entertainment have finally revealed Storm Point, the newest battle royale map coming to Apex Legends in Season 11. The new map takes Apex players to a beautiful, but dangerous, tropical island.

Set in Gaea, one of the many planets in the Outlands, this new map is totally different to anything we’ve had in Apex Legends before, with clean beaches, blue waters, and colorful plant life.

However, the gameplay trailer also reveals the dangers that lurk there, including the prowlers and spiders, which players will encounter as they travel the map.

Apex Legends Season 11 Gameplay trailer

The new map features Gravity Cannons, which launch players a significant distance, but only in a straight line, from one end to the other.

Tridents, the vehicles first introduced on the Season 7 map Olympus, also return here, allowing players to travel quickly across the huge location.

Storm Point is now the fourth battle royale map in Apex, after Kings Canyon, World’s Edge (Season 3) and Olympus (Season 7).

This new map comes from the same lead designer as World’s Edge, Rodney Reece. World’s Edge has established itself as a fan-favorite, especially for Ranked Play, so it will be interesting to see how Storm Point stacks up in this regard.

Spiders and Prowlers on Storm Point

Prowler nests and spider eggs are a common sight on Storm Point, and they will attack players if provoked. Fighting the wildlife will provide loot, and a little bit of damage contribution to your Evo armor.

As Respawn explains:

Smart Loot Drops: On death, Prowlers and Spiders have a chance to drop attachments and ammo for your squad based on your weapon loadouts, in addition to a few consumables and other goodies.

EVO Points: A small percentage of all damage dealt to wildlife is rewarded towards your EVO Armor. This includes Flyers

Crafting Materials: Clearing a Nest rewards a lump of crafting materials which are divided evenly among each squad member in the nest at time of completion.

Spiders might be a daunting prospect for players with a fear of the insects, but they will only appear if their eggs are shot at, so leave them in peace if you would prefer.

The map will also show the locations of the wildlife nests, so you can be on the lookout.

Storm Point POIs

Storm Point is 15% bigger than World’s Edge, and has a total of 17 points of interest (POI) as well as lots more smaller areas to drop.

BAROMETER

The Barometer is “the heart of Storm Point.” The platform in the center spins.

COMMAND CENTER

This command center features one of the longest Ziplines in the game.

THE ANTENNA

There is also a zipline to the top of this communications dish.

CHECKPOINT

Checkpoint is among thick forest, and is one of the most beautiful locations.

LIGHTNING ROD

Lightning Rod is the highest point of the map – so you can get a good view of everything from up here.

STORM CATCHER

We’ll definitely be trying out these long mountain slides.

NORTH PAD

A maze-like area, there are underground bunkers here to explore.

THE MILL

Get a beachside feel at the mill.

SHIPFALL

A big feature in the trailer, this POI is aptly named after the abandoned ship wreck.

CENOTE CAVE

It wouldn’t be an island map with a network of caves.

More Storm Point POIs:

THE WALL

HIGHPOINT

THUNDER WATCH

CASCADE FALLS

LAUNCH SITE

FISH FARMS

GALE STATION

Storm Point release date

The new map will release in Apex Legends on November 2, alongside the release of Season 11. The new season also adds Ash as the latest addition to the roster of Legends, and the C.A.R. SMG – another Titanfall throwback for fans of Respawn’s previous games.

We’ll have a full map guide for landing spots on Storm Point soon, so stay tuned ahead of the new season.