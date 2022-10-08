Apex Legends pro player baffled after Twitch ban account made over a decade ago

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

A 24-year-old Apex Legends pro has been banned from Twitch for making his account when he was under 13.

The Apex Legends community is up in arms after FURIA pro player Nelson ‘Xeratricky’ Medina was banned from Amazon-owned live-streaming platform Twitch.

According to himself, the ban was due to him creating his account over 11 years ago, before he turned 13 years old — whereas Twitch’s TOS states must be 13 or over to sign up for an account.

Apex Legends pro banned from Twitch

The Apex pro shared the news of his ban via Twitter, revealing he woke up to emails from the platform’s support notifying him that his account has been deactivated on October 7.

The pro player revealed that he applied to join Twitch’s partnership program back in August, but the application was ultimately denied, and instead, he received an appeal form for something regarding his age.

Thinking nothing of it, the 24-year-old sent identification to the platform on September 19, where he waited for a response.

After following up on September 25, Xera didn’t hear back until October 7, where he received the two emails notifying him that his account had been deleted.

Acknowledging that he broke the rules when creating his account, the streamer stated that he’s concerned by the lack of communication from Twitch, also adding that his banned account made a significant amount of money, which he doesn’t know where it’ll all go.

Thankfully, the community banded together to show their support for the 24-year-old, with him amassing thousands of followers on his brand-new Twitch account.

“I’m in an extremely fortunate position to get my Twitch account deleted but be able to start over and get 2200 followers in a day and a ton of support in chat,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you guys seriously, i love my community and appreciate you all.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a situation like this either. In early 2021, young Twitch star AverageHarry was left in a similar position, as his account with 90,000 followers was deactivated by the platform for the same reason.

Hopefully, he’s able to get back the deactivated account, which has more than 20,000 followers. However, the platform certainly hasn’t been forgiving in the past.