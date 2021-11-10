Apex Legends pro ImperialHal gives his verdict on new Storm Point map

Apex Legends pro player extraordinaire Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given his feedback on Season 11’s new map, Storm Point, now that it’s been live for just over one week.

While new Legend Ash has headlined Apex Legends Season 11, the new location, Storm Point, was the other major addition.

As players continue to explore the sunbathed paradise, they’re realizing just how big it is. With some arguing that the map’s player cap needs to be increased, the pro players are also looking at things from a competitive point of view.

With the likes of former CS:GO pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek echoing player concerns over the Apex Games’ tropic battleground, TSM pro and streamer ImperialHal has also weighed in with his early thoughts on the new map.

ImperialHal’s rates Storm Point

During his November 8 stream, the TSM star straps on his boosters as the iconic Valkyrie and gets ready to drop into the aqua waters of Storm Point.

As he and his squad ready up, he takes a moment to answer Twitch chat’s burning question: what does he think of the new map?

“I like the map, but at the same point I don’t,” he confesses. “In terms of loot it feels fine, but the areas of the map feel uneven. There are just a lot of spots on the map where it’s like, hard… there’s a lot of power positions on this map, compared to other positions that are just dogs**t compared to it.”

Noting that it’s “kind of like Olympus but better because it’s a lot bigger,” he agrees with his chat that “yeah, there’s too much positional disparity, that’s the best way to put it. That’s how I feel about the map.”

As Hal continues to explore Storm Point, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not his opinion on Apex’s stunning cyan getaway changes. Either way, we’re pretty sure he’ll continue to dominate the competition.

World’s Edge looks likely to remain the favorite among most Ranked players and pros, as it’s the perfect size, and well balanced in terms of POIs and loot.

Storm Point will definitely be getting updates from the developers, so it’s still early days, and the map is certainly showing potential already.