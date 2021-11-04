Apex Legends players want 60 player cap increased on new Storm Point map

Apex Legends players have labeled Storm Point “too damn big” for 60 players and want Respawn to increase the cap in an upcoming patch.

Apex Legends Season 11 has finally arrived and although the community is excited to master the new Legend Ash, it’s the tropical Storm Point map that’s getting most of the attention.

Filled with huge Gravity Cannons, ferocious wildlife, and more POIs than ever before, the devs certainly didn’t hold back when it came to designing and perfecting Storm Point.

However, despite all of the positives, some players are struggling to find enemies to kill in their matches, claiming the map often feels baron and empty.

A lot of players are attributing this to it being 15% bigger than World’s Edge, and are calling the devs to increase the 60 player cap.

Apex Legends players want player count increased Storm Point

When it comes to matches on Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, and now Storm Point, the maximum amount of players are capped out at 60.

Although the community has been satisfied with this player count up to this point, the Season 11 map has caused some to ask whether it should be increased.

A thread even popped up on Reddit claiming that Storm Point is “too damn big” for 60 players and the cap needs to be raised so the action doesn’t die down too quickly.

“It’s too big and there too many levels, If you don’t pick a hypermobile legend like path Valk or Horizon you play with a major handicap,” one frustrated player wrote.

A lot of users agreed with the idea that Apex matches need to contain more players, but voiced their concerns that the servers might get even worse if that update went through.

“Agreed this game in general needs bigger lobbies, but the servers would probably melt because they’re so bad,” another user wrote.

It’s clear that the community is loving the new map’s landscape and environment, but players also want more action in each of the POIs.

However, it’s likely the devs will be against making any changes, as increasing the player cap may introduce more third-party encounters and loot issues.