Apex Legends player suggests clever new ping to stop reckless teammates

Apex Legends players are tired of reckless teammates going rogue, so one has come up with an elegant solution. With voice lines and a mockup, someone has suggested a new ping to rein in the wildcards.

As far as battle royales go, Apex Legends just might be the most team-based one imaginable. Other games let players operate in teams of three, but none have the degree of ability-based synergy that Apex does.

Of course, working with teammates has its highs and its lows. And one such low doesn’t involve ability usage or communication — it just involves positioning.

So, to try and stop teammates from sprinting across the map to their death, a Redditor has come up with an idea. Receiving thousands of upvotes and awards, alongside hundreds of comments, delta17v2’s concept seems to have struck a delighted nerve in the community.

Apex Legends player’s idea for “Don’t go there!” ping

Delta posted their idea to Reddit with a simple request for Respawn Entertainment: “Can we get a ping for when you don’t want your teammates to get reckless?”

And, in their graphic, they explain exactly how this would work out. With a subtle mockup, the ping would have a little “x” and would be called “Don’t go there!” Additionally, they even came up with a variety of voice lines that would work for the game’s characters.

Apex Legends pings to stop teammates from going rogue?

There actually already is a ping that serves a similar purpose, which was brought back in Season 10. But Delta’s “Don’t go there” is a lot more explicit than Respawn’s “Hold On.”

And the voice lines fit right in too. For Octane, they suggested that he let teammates know the area pinged is remarkably risky: “Oooh… Even I’m not reckless enough to get in there.”

But the best voice line just might be Revenant’s, which tells teammates precisely what their reckless behavior could lead to: “You wanna die? Perfect. Die there.” Can’t be sure if this will actually work on random players, but — judging by the community’s response — it’s worth a try.