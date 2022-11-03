Apex Legends players discover new QR code in-game in Season 15 update

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Apex Legends players have uncovered a ‘disguised’ QR code in-game following the launch of the Season 15 update. With the introduction of stickers, Respawn has slid in a sneaky code linking to the developer’s website as players try to affix the new cosmetic.

Apex Legends Season 15 has launched with players getting stuck into all the new content. Whether it be Catalyst, who is already dividing players with her weak launch, or the new Broken Moon map which has received a much more positive reception, there’s plenty to tackle.

One of the new additions is stickers, which players can equip on their meds ⁠— Shields and Med Kits both. It’s a nice thing to look at really, jazzing up the blues and reds players have seen for the last three years, although the prices have been criticized by some.

Respawn have managed to sneak in an extra thing though with the system: a QR code.

When players put a sticker on a health med, the gadget storing said syringe or med kit has a QR code emblazoned on both sides. You can scan it with your phone too, and it actually takes you somewhere.

Respawn Entertainment Yep, that QR code on the health injector sticker screen in Apex Legends takes you to the Respawn website.

Don’t expect anything special though. There’s no special rewards or otherwise in the QR code. Instead it takes you to the Respawn website, where you can look at the developer’s other projects and maybe apply for a job.

However, given they’ve added a QR code here, they could spice things up in the future. Maybe they change the code to direct players to a different address down the line, or add more hidden codes in-game.