Apex Legends leak reveals potential heirloom for Seer in Season 15

Fresh Apex Legends leaks point to an upcoming heirloom for legend Seer, with the Ambush Artist presumably set to receive it as part of a Season 15 event.

With Apex Legends Season 15 set to begin on November 1, fans are finally in the know in terms of the new content Eclipse will bring.

Ferro Fuel wielding Legend Catalyst is set to become the game’s first transgender character, while the Broken Moon map takes the Apex Games to Cleo, a moon of Outlands planet Boreas.

It is the home planet of Seer who, if new leaks are to be believed, is the next Legend in line for one of the game’s coveted heirlooms.

Apex Legends leaks reveal potential Seer heirloom

The new information comes by way of the reputable HYPERMYST, who has correctly leaked various details regarding unreleased content in the past.

On October 28, they tweeted that “Seer’s heirloom looks to be a sickle”, pointing to the relevant game code as well.

A sickle is a small agricultural tool with a curved blade and handle, typically used for cutting grass. We doubt that’s what it’ll be used for in Apex Legends, if indeed it comes.

Apex Legends Season 15 Heirloom Collection Event

While no details were released about a Collection Event, it’s fair to assume that one will come and that this heirloom will be part of it.

Season 14’s Collection Event came in the form of the Beasts of Prey and dropped on September 20, roughly a month and a half after the season began.

Given Season 15’s November 1 start date, we can expect the Collection Event to begin around mid-December, similar to the time we expect Winter Express to make a comeback.

Naturally, the leak does not guarantee Seer will receive an heirloom in Season 15. Much can alter in the development process and remains subject to change until officially confirmed by Respawn and EA.

For now, though, Seer mains can get excited.