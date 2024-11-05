Apex Legends is bringing back iconic Titanfall weapons in Season 23

Apex Legends will introduce another part of Titanfall in Season 23, with Rift Relic bringing back some of the most powerful parts of Respawn’s original games.

With Apex Legends having much of its origin in Titanfall, there have been plenty of calls for Respawn’s original series to have a bigger impact on the battle royale.

We don’t have Titans – they would never work according to Respawn – but we are able to play as Ash, there are several weapons from the Titanfall series, as well as different references to factions from the universe. That’s all without mentioning Kuben Blisk, the main antagonist from Titanfall 2.

In Season 23, those ties between the Apex Games and Titanfal are being strengthened again with the arrival of Rift Relics.

These relics – which will include weapons – will drop via cosmic portals throughout the new season. This will include the EPG-1 Launcher with infinite ammo, splash damage, and rocket-jumping capabilities and the original Bocek bow.

Respawn/EA Rift Relics will drop from Cosimc Portals in Apex Legends.

It isn’t just weapons, however. These will be new hop-ups like Lifesteal, which will allow you to heal and charge armor with hits and headshots on enemies.

There will also be boost kits that give you “reality-bending abilities” to “step back in time, hover in ADS, or defy death.” They will, no doubt, create plenty of talking points through the Apex community.

The full list of Rift Relics can be found below:

Boost Kits

Hover: ADS in the air will allow the player to hover, keeping them afloat and steadying aim

Void Reflex: damage that would knock a player instead sends them into the Void for several seconds, returning at critical health

Reactive Regen: Health/Shield bars regen over time

Squad Heal: using a health/shield consumable also applies it to nearby teammates

Nessies: summon Nessie companions to fight on your behalf

Relic Weapons

Relic Alternator: Launch Royale Alternator modified with Disruptor Rounds

Relic Mastiff: Launch Royale Mastiff

Relic L-Star: Launch Royale L-Star with high fire rate and limited magazine capacity

Relic Spitfire: Launch Royale variant with fast reload, improved hipfire, and heavy ammo

Relic Wingman: Launch Royale variant with Skull Piercer

Relic Prowler: Launch Royale Select Fire (automatic) Prowler with high power scope

Relic G7 Scout: Launch Royale G7 with sniper scope

Relic 30-30 Repeater: players heal for a percentage of the damage dealt to enemies and monsters If the player succeeds in landing a headshot, health, and armor are immediately highly refilled Embedded Dual Loader Mag size of 12 SkullPiercer Hop-Up

Special Weapon – EPG-1: single fire, direct energy propelled launcher

Even though Season 23 won’t include a new legend, new weapon, or fresh map, there will be plenty of changes. Lifeline is getting an overhaul, Gibraltar is getting a significant buff, and there will be tweaks to all support legends.

When it comes to weapons, the Havoc is going into care packages, the Devotion will be back to floor loot, and both the L-Star and Longbow are getting buffs. So, prepare to change up some things.