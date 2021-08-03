Apex Legends leak reveals OG event skins are returning in Season 10

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence is finally here, which means players can look forward to a bunch of new content. However, it seems that a number of OG skins will be returning in the new update.

Just like every battle royale game, Apex Legends features plenty of cosmetics that players can unlock. While some Legend skins have been available to purchase since the game’s release, seasonal skins usually get vaulted after the event or update has finished. This makes certain in-game cosmetics incredibly rare.

Previously, when classic skins have made a comeback, some long-time players have been upset that some of their skins will lose that ‘exclusive’ factor. For example, there was controversy when Wraith’s ‘Airship Assassin’ skin first made a comeback.

However, Season 10 is now bringing back some iconic Legend skins, giving players the chance to claim a handful of original skins. Whether you’re an Apex Legends veteran who missed some old skins or a new player looking to grab some in-game classics, you’ll definitely want to see which skins are returning.

All Apex Legends returning event skins

The below skins and weapon cosmetics have been found by renowned Apex Legends leaker, @shrugtal. While we currently don’t know the prices of each skin and bundle, this list does give us a good look at all the returning skins.

Overclocked Wraith

This Wraith skin was originally available as part of the Season 4 System Override Collection event.

Phasewalker Wraith

The ever-popular Phasewalker skin was part of the 2020 End of Year Sale, which is a recolor iconic Voidwalker skin.

Code Red Bloodhound

Code Red Bloodhound was available during the Aftermarket Collection Event that ran during Season 6.

Marble Goddess Wraith

Wraith mains that missed the Season 5 Lost Treasures Collection Event will finally be able to purchase this Legendary skin again during Season 10.

The skin also comes bundled with the Heavenly Strike Prowler.

Outland Warrior Bangalore

A number of cosmetics will also be made available from the Season 1 event: The Legendary Hunt. The bundle will come with the Bone SAW M600 Spitfire, recolored Trophy Collector R-301 Carbine Skin, and the Target Practice skydive emote for Bangalore.

War Machine Pathfinder skin

Pathfinder fans who missed 2019’s Iron Crown Event will once again be able to get their hands on the War Machine skin and battle pass skydive emote.

Hot Pursuit Octane

The Hot Pursuit Octane bundle comes with the Gradient Descent Hemlok and two rare packs tailored around Octane.

From the Deep Revenant

Revenant fans can also rejoice as the From the Deep’ Revenant skin returns. This bundle also comes packed with the Ghouls and Ghost Peacekeeper and Rune Breaker Havoc skin.

Returning Apex Legends event weapon skins

Red Tiger R99

This dashing R99 skin was previously available as part of Season 3’s Grand Soirée Arcade Event.

Green Ripper Longbow

Those who like to snipe their opponents in style will want to add the Fight Night Collection Longbow skin to their collection.

Arctic Blaster Wingman

Lastly, the Arctic Blaser Wingman makes a cool return for the first time since Mirage’s Holo-Day Bash Event.

So, there you have it, every original Legend and weapon cosmetic that will be returning in Apex Legends Season 10.

