Apex Legends scraps in-game comics with plans for new story system

Apex Legends has announced that they’re scrapping in-game comics for Season 10 to explore new ways of storytelling and delivering lore to players.

Apex Legends Season 10 is here and with it comes the Ambush Artist Seer, the brand new Rampage LMG, and of course, huge changes to the Worlds Edge map.

Although there’s a variety of exciting content that’s been added to the game in the recent update, Respawn is using Emergence as an opportunity to make some significant changes to the way they deliver lore to the players.

In previous seasons, players had to pick up daily treasure packs that were dropped from supply bins. After a certain amount had been collected, players would unlock the next page of the comic.

Despite some of the Apex community loving the comic series, it appears Respawn wasn’t satisfied with how many players were utilizing the system.

Apex Legends puts comic series “on hold” for Season 10

On August 2, Apex Legends Lead Writer Amanda Doiron took to Twitter to announce the suspension of the in-game comic series for Season 10.

While this will be disappointing news for some members of the community, Doiron explained that the team is using Emergence as an opportunity to find new ways of showcasing lore to players.

It’s obvious that Respawn doesn’t want to stick with the same story system for too long. This ensures fans are kept on their toes and stops the lore from becoming boring or stale.

“Just a heads up that we are putting our in-game comics on hold… we want to explore other ways of telling story in our BR”.

As we head into our Emergence season tomorrow, just a heads up that we are putting our in-game comics on hold—at least for a little while. We want to explore other ways of telling story in our BR without… — Amanda Doiron (@AmandaDoiron11) August 2, 2021

Despite scrapping the old system, Doiron made it very clear that fans can still expect a lot of lore throughout Season 10. However, it’s unclear for now how Respawn is going to replace the in-game comics.

While their Stories from the Outlands videos are incredibly popular, implementing accessible lore in-game is extremely difficult, especially if the devs want a lot of players to take the time to check it out.

…getting locked into the same methods each season, whether we have a story to tell in that format or not. Still have plenty of lore that will be told in Emergence though. — Amanda Doiron (@AmandaDoiron11) August 2, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see how Respawn decides to deliver in-game lore to players in the future. While the comic system worked for some players, the majority of the community didn’t take the time to read the pages.

Hopefully, the devs will have news on a fresh storytelling system in a future patch in Season 10.