Apex Legends leak reveals ‘Golden Tickets’ coming as Season 15 teasers mount

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

A datamine for Apex Legends has revealed a new teaser event for Season 15 which tasks players with crafting golden tickets.

Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here, and players are eager to discover what Respawn has in store.

Fans expect Season 15 to drop around November 1, 2022, which means October’s Fight or Fright event should be the last event of Season 14.

Now, a recent datamine has leaked a new teaser event that will task players will finding Golden Tickets through in-game Crafting Harvesters.

Apex Legends datamine reveals Season 15 teaser event

The datamine comes from Apex Legends leaker SomeoneWhoLeaks on Twitter, who posted images of Apex Legends’ code.

The code in question shows various labels that heavily hint at what this Season 15 teaser event will be, will phrases like “CRAFTING_EVENT,” GOLDENTTICKET_COLLECTED_NOTIFY,” and “TIME_UNLOCK_DAYS_HOURS.”

Naturally, this isn’t the first time developer Respawn has implemented a teaser event weeks before the new season begins, such as Season 12’s Mad Maggie teaser event.

According to the leaker, this teaser event begins “on Tuesday” meaning October 11, 2022.

“You’ll need to find a Golden Ticket through crafting harvesters (seemingly). You can do the final part of the teaser with friends a few days later, most likely October 19th.”

Unfortunately, that’s all fans really know about the upcoming event. However, there’s still a bit of information regarding what Season 15 has in store.

For one, Season 15’s Legend is likely one of the leaked characters found in more recent data mines, with many fans believing the next Legend will be Catalyst.

Additionally, Respawn released a teaser image for the next map coming to Apex Legends, which will be based on the plant Boreas. Of course, whether this new map is coming in Season 15 remains to be seen.

For now, players should look forward to the Season 15 teaser event apparently arriving on October 11, 2022.