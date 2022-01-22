Apex Legends’ first Season 12 Storm Point teaser points to new Legend Maggie

The first teasers for Apex Legends Season 12 have dropped in-game on the Storm Point map – and all signs point towards Maggie as the game’s new Legend.

Apex Legends players have long been accustomed to Respawn’s formula for dropping new content and Legends, with one new character dropping per season alongside a wealth of new skins, map changes, balancing adjustments, and map alterations.

That looks set to be the case for Season 12, which is expected to drop around February 8, when the Season 11 Battle Pass expires.

While no confirmation has yet come from Respawn Entertainment, leaks and teasers point towards Maggie as the game’s new Legend and, on January 21, the first in-game teasers all but confirm it.

Advertisement

Maggie, who actually first appeared in Season 8 with the reveal of eccentric Aussie Fuse, is the childhood friend of the pyromaniac. She has long been rumored as the game’s Season 12 legends and a new in-game Storm Point teaser may just confirm it.

On January 21, a few weeks ahead of Season 12’s expected release, players noticed a new teaser in the form of an aerial drop that crashes down into the Storm Point map.

While at first aesthetically similar to a Care Package, closer inspection of the item shows it is different and appears to be part of a broken-up aircraft.

Advertisement

For anyone who doesn't know their Apex logos, that is from Salvo – where Fuse & Maggie are from. pic.twitter.com/5bZ0ahhGiu — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) January 21, 2022

It also features the Salvo logo – the home planet of Fuse and Maggie. Naturally, many took this as confirmation of Maggie’s upcoming arrival in the Apex Games.

Apex lore has previously revealed Maggie as the childhood friend of Fuse, but the two had a major falling out after the latter chose to join the Apex Games. This is how Fuse lost his arm, and ultimately led to Maggie being presumed dead. Emphasis, here, on presumed.

While it could be hinting at a different character from Salvo, it fits precisely with the leaks we’ve had so far. As always though, it remains unconfirmed until Respawn announces something concrete.