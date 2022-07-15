Apex Legends launches VTuber avatars: How to get & use them

Respawn is celebrating the Apex Legends Gaiden Event in style, with the release of its very own VTuber avatars. Find out everything you need to know about them and how you can use each avatar.
Apex Legends’ Gaiden Event is fast approaching, meaning players will soon be able to unlock anime-inspired cosmetics and play the game’s Armed and Dangerous Limited-Time mode. However, one of the biggest surprises to be announced is that of Respawn’s very own VTuber models of the Legends.
Streamers can choose a VTuber avatar based on Octane’s “Sea Legs” Skin, Mirage’s “Marked Man” Skin, or Bangalore’s “Apex Commander” Prestige Skin. Not only does each one come with its own unique expressions and animations, but they also have various HUD overlays and emotes.
So, if you’re interested in kicking off your VTuber career by roleplaying as your favorite Legend, then our guide has you covered.
How to use Apex Legends VTuber avatars
In order to use Apex Legends VTuber avatars, you’ll first need to meet the following system requirements:
System Requirements
- Vtube Studio (Available via Steam for free).
- USB webcam or compatible iOS device with working camera.
If you meet the above requirements, simply pick your VTuber avatar and download the .zip folder. The three Apex Legends VTuber avatar files can be found below:
Once you’ve picked the Legend you wish to use, simply use the steps below to ensure you have everything set up for your stream:
Instructions
- Download any of the Apex Legends VTuber avatar zip files linked above.
- Extract zip contents to the following PC file-path:
- Start Vtube Studio program.
- Click on the circular person-shaped icon in the top left of the screen to select your Apex Legends VTuber avatar from the list of installed models.
- Click on the circular gear-icon on the left of your screen, then click on the Camera icon.
- Use the menu on the left to select and configure your webcam for face-tracking.
- Download Vtube Studio app on your iOS device.
- On the PC Vtube Studio program, click on the circular gear-icon on the left of your screen, then click on the identical gear icon on the new menu bar.
- Head over to the Connection Settings menu on the right of your screen, click “Start Server” and then copy/write-down the Port number and the IPv4 number in the “Show IP List” screen.
- In the mobile Vtube Studio app, click the circular gear icon on the left of the screen, then click on the identical gear icon on the new menu bar at the top of the screen.
- Scroll down to the “Stream to PC” menu and make sure “Connect to PC” and “Streaming Mode” are enabled.
- Input the Port and IP numbers from your PC and then click “Find Server”.
- Boot up Vtube Studio and activate your VTuber avatar.
- Open OBS and click the + sign under Sources, then select “Game Capture”. Give it your preferred title, and then click the OK button.
- In the Properties change the Mode option to “Capture specific window” and then change the Window option to “[Vtube Studio.exe]: VTube Studio.
- Hit the OK button, and your VTuber avatar should appear on-screen with a visible background layer.
- Right click on the Game Capture source in your Sources window, then select “Filters”.
- Click the + sign at the bottom corner of the new Filters window that pops up, and select “Chroma Key”.
PC webcam setup
Compatible iOS device advanced face-tracking setup
How to load VTuber Avatars Into OBS via Chroma Key
If done correctly, you will be able to adjust the color that your Chroma Key filter is filtering out. So, there you have it, everything you need to know about using Apex Legends’ new VTuber avatars.
Make sure you check out the official Apex Legends website for more details on setting up your VTuber Avatar. In the meantime, head over to our Apex Legends page for all the latest news and guides.