Apex Legends launches VTuber avatars: How to get & use them

James Busby . 1 hour ago

Respawn is celebrating the Apex Legends Gaiden Event in style, with the release of its very own VTuber avatars. Find out everything you need to know about them and how you can use each avatar.

Apex Legends’ Gaiden Event is fast approaching, meaning players will soon be able to unlock anime-inspired cosmetics and play the game’s Armed and Dangerous Limited-Time mode. However, one of the biggest surprises to be announced is that of Respawn’s very own VTuber models of the Legends.

Streamers can choose a VTuber avatar based on Octane’s “Sea Legs” Skin, Mirage’s “Marked Man” Skin, or Bangalore’s “Apex Commander” Prestige Skin. Not only does each one come with its own unique expressions and animations, but they also have various HUD overlays and emotes.

So, if you’re interested in kicking off your VTuber career by roleplaying as your favorite Legend, then our guide has you covered.

How to use Apex Legends VTuber avatars

Respawn Entertainment Setting up Apex Legends’ VTuber avatars is fairly straightforward.

In order to use Apex Legends VTuber avatars, you’ll first need to meet the following system requirements:

System Requirements

Vtube Studio (Available via Steam for free).

USB webcam or compatible iOS device with working camera.

If you meet the above requirements, simply pick your VTuber avatar and download the .zip folder. The three Apex Legends VTuber avatar files can be found below:

Once you’ve picked the Legend you wish to use, simply use the steps below to ensure you have everything set up for your stream:

Instructions