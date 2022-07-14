Apex Legends Gaiden event patch notes: Armed & Dangerous LTM, new Prestige skin & rewards

Alex Garton . 1 hour ago

The Gaiden Thematic event is arriving in Apex Legends in the upcoming patch and it’s adding the Armed & Dangerous LTM, a Bangalore Prestige skin, and countless unique cosmetics.

Apex Legends Saviors is coming to a close, and with Season 14 on the horizon, the major update is expected to arrive in early August.

Despite this, the last three months have been packed with new content for the community to enjoy, including the Heroic Defender Newcastle, a new POI on Storm Point, and the Awakening Collection event that took place back in June.

Luckily, Respawn still has another patch planned for Season 13 in the form of the Gaiden Thematic event.

With the Armed and Dangerous LTM returning, a new Prestige skin for Bangalore, and plenty of unique cosmetics, this is an update that you don’t want to miss.

Contents

When is the Apex Legends Gaiden event?

Respawn Entertainment The Gaiden event kicks off on July 19 in Apex Legends.

The Gaiden event will start on July 19 and conclude on August 2.

This gives players plenty of time to get their hands on all the exclusive cosmetics and potentially even pick up the new Prestige skin.

Armed and Dangerous LTM

Get ready to arm yourself with shotguns and snipers, as the Armed and Dangerous LTM is returning to Apex Legends.

A fan-favorite mode from back in the day, competitors can only use snipers and shotguns leading to chaotic gunfights and encounters.

The action will take place on World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point. On top of this, the Kraber and Mastiff will be craftable on certain days according to leaks, so be ready to rush to the Replicators.

Bangalore Prestige skin

Respawn Entertainment Bangalore is the next Legend in Apex to receive a Prestige skin.

Collecting all 40 items in the Gaiden cosmetic set will reward you with the newest Prestige skin, Bangalore’s “Apex Commander”.

Prestige skins are split into 3 separate tiers and once unlocked, players must complete challenges to evolve them to their final form.

So, if you’re a fan of Bangalore and love collecting cosmetics, this is a skin you can’t afford to miss out on.

Gaiden event reward track

Respawn Entertainment The reward track for the upcoming Gaiden event.

As always, the Gaiden Thematic event is bringing a fresh new reward track for players to progress through, filled with free cosmetics to unlock.

Simply complete daily and weekly challenges to work your way through the track and earn all of the exclusive rewards.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Gaiden event arriving on July 19.

