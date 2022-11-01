Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

The PC version of Apex Legends now supports a DirectX 12 Beta. Here is how you can use it in-game for improved performance.

With the release of Season 15, Respawn Entertainment has introduced the opt-in beta feature which is the support for DirectX 12 on PC. Since its launch, Apex Legends have been using DirectX 11. The introduction of DX12 sets up the foundation for future graphical improvements to the game.

The benefits of DirectX 12 over its predecessor are limitless. Players can look forward higher framerates, higher fidelity visuals, better optimization, and a lot more. However, considering it’s still in Beta, there may be some bugginess for the time being.

With that said, if you’re wondering how to try DirectX 12 on your PC, here’s a complete rundown of the steps you need to follow.

Respawn Entertainment Respawn announced the new map on October 17.

How to get DirectX 12 Beta for Apex Legends

As we mentioned earlier, DirectX 12 for Apex Legends is currently in its Beta state for PC. This means you can test this feature out on any platform using either Origin, the EA app, or Steam.

Before you proceed to launch Apex in DX12, remember your GPU need sto have a minimum DirectX Feature Level of 12_0. If you’re unsure about the Feature Level, follow these simple set of steps:

Press the Windows key + R. It will open the Run dialog box.

Type “dxdiag” and press Enter. Your GPU’s Feature Levels will be listed in the Display Tab of the dialog box that pops up.

Now that you have checked the Feature Levels, let’s take a look at the steps of running the game using DirectX 12.

EA App

Head to “My Collection”. Click on the three dots located in the upper right corner of Apex Legends. Select “View Properties”. Add this line in the text box under Advanced Launch Options – “-eac_launcher_settings SettingsDX12.json”. Click on the Save button. Then launch the game.

Origin

Head to “My Game Library”. Right-click on Apex Legends and then click on Game Properties. From there, head on to the Advanced Launch Options. Add the following line to Command line arguments: “-eac_launcher_settings SettingsDX12.json”. Click on “Save” and then launch the game.

Steam

Go to your library and right-click on Apex Legends. From there, select Properties. Add the line “-eac_launcher_settings SettingsDX12.json” to Launch Options. Close the properties window and you’re done.

Since the feature is still in Beta, you may face some issues related to shader compilation, memory, and recording & streaming as mentioned in the dev’s Reddit post. However, as the days go by, we can expect the devs to polish out this feature to unlock its maximum potential.

So, there you have it — those are the ways to run Apex Legends in DirectX 12. If you want to know more about the game, be sure to check our other Apex Legends guides and tips:

Who is Catalyst in Apex Legends | Apex Legends pick rates | Apex Legends have cross-progression support | New Season 15 cosmetic | How to claim Apex Legends Prime Gaming rewards | All Apex Legends seasons & events | All Apex Legends voice actors | Apex Legends player count in 2022 | Best guns in Apex Legends Season 14 | How to get higher FPS on Apex Legends