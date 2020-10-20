 Apex Legends dev explains why Legends will never have wall-run abilities - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains why Legends will never have wall-run abilities

Published: 21/Oct/2020 0:56

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends Shadow Header
Respawn Entertainment

One Respawn dev explained why players shouldn’t get too excited about the Shadow abilities featured in Apex Legend’s new Halloween LTM, since there are no plans to put them in the game proper.

Apex’s popular Fight or Fright event is back, and there’s a brand new mode called Shadow Royale that brings players back from the dead as in the Shadowfall mode from 2019, except in your regular BR format.

Teammates return as shades after dying as long as one member of their squad is still alive. Shadows only have 30 health and can’t use weapons, but move 30 percent faster and respawn after being killed.

They can also wall-run and double jump, but after one user on Reddit suggested these last two would be cool to see on a future Legend, Respawn dev Daniel Klein revealed “it’s very unlikely” we’ll ever see that happen.

“I’d say it’s very unlikely we’d ever put wall running and double jumping on a full Legend,” Klein wrote. “We had a lot more leeway with Shadows because they don’t have guns and it’s not important to chase them down (because they respawn when you kill them anyway).”

The dev referred to these as “sugar high” abilities, which can be very fun, but can decrease replayability when they’re used as permanent features. Ironically, he used Titanfall – which did have a wall-run mechanic – as an example.

“Anecdotally, people absolutely loved the constant sugar high of Titanfall multiplayer, but then also very quickly burned out on it,” the dev noted. “Sure, some players stuck with it for a very long time, but on average it’s the kind of game you play and absolutely love for a few weeks and then you’re kind of done.”

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Fight or Fright Event – Starts October 22".

“TLDR: Wallrunning and double jumping are sugar rush mechanics that are good in small doses, in LTMs, and in asymmetric combat situations,” Klein wrote, wrapping things up. “It’s very unlikely they’ll come to Apex proper.

If you read through the entire argument, he does make a solid case for why wall-running and double jumping won’t be coming to an actual Legend, since those kinds of abilities don’t really fit with the game’s core.

If you do want to roll around the map like something straight out of Overwatch as a Shadow, be sure to check out the new LTM during the 2020 Fight or Fright event happening October 22 through November 3.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Halloween Fight or Fright event: Shadow Royale, Skins, more

Published: 20/Oct/2020 16:15 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 18:01

by Calum Patterson
Fight or Fright Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

It’s that time of year again, when Halloween comes to gaming, and Respawn are bringing their spooky theme back to Apex Legends. The Fight or Fright event comes with a collection of scary skins, and a new twist on the last year’s Shadowfall LTM, now called Shadow Royale.

Just like Warzone’s “Haunting of Verdansk” event, the map will be getting another makeover, and players will get a chance to play as new and improved ‘Shadows’ in the Shadow Royale mode.

Last year’s Shadowfall LTM went down a treat: not only did we get to see (and hear) Revenant for the first time, it was a brilliant twist of the standard battle royale gameplay.

Also, to make sure you look the part, lots of Halloween-themed skins are coming to the store. Many of them are similar to last year’s though with fresh colors, but there’s also brand new ones for the new Legends that have been added since last October.

Fight or Fright Event trailer

Shadow Royale LTM

In the Shadow Royale mode, players will play as both normal Legends, as well as drop-in as Shadows once eliminated. Shadows are now more deadly than before in some ways, as they can now wallrun and double jump (Titanfall players rejoice).

Plus, rather than just playing in Solos, there’s Shadow Squads, where teammates remain as Shadows as long as one Legend remains alive.

Then there’s Final Death, when the final Legend dies, all shadows die too. We also see Shadow Prowlers, what role they will play remains to be seen, but they’re attacking the remaining Legends in the trailer.

Wallrunning in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Wallrunning, just like Titanfall, is finally in Apex Legends – but only if you’re a Shadow.

Apex Legends Halloween skins

These skins are being dubbed ‘resurrected’, pretty much meaning they are recolors of previous skins from last year’s Fight or Fright event.

Eight bundles will be included in total, on a two week rotation. The first set for October 22 – 27:

Apex Legends halloween bundle

And then the next bundle rotation from October 27 – November 3.

Fight or Fright bundles

Additionally, individual Halloween-themed skins will be available to purchase throughout the event.

Fight or Fright skins store

There’s also a Haunting prize track, which will run for the full two weeks as well. Complete Revenant’s challenges and you’ll unlock these exclusive rewards.

Fight or Fright event prize track

The Fight or Fright event runs from Thursday, October 22, to November 3, just in time for the expected launch of Season 7 on November 10.