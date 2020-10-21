Potential Loba buff spotted in Apex Legends Halloween trailer - Dexerto

Eagle-eyed Apex Legends players have spotted what appears to be an excellent new buff for Loba, possibly coming as soon as the Halloween event update, as it was spotted in the Fight or Fright trailer.

Despite hype levels off the charts for Loba’s addition in Season 5, her actual viability in gameplay never matched up. Partly this is because her teleport ability essentially didn’t work for months on World’s Edge.

That did get fixed eventually, but it still hasn’t been enough for Loba to break into the top tier picks, and Respawn are definitely aware. A slight buff was added in the Aftermarket event update, but it may not have gone far enough.

Loba now starts the match with her ultimate at 50% charge, and increased the range for her loot finding abilities. But, another, possibly more meaningful buff, could be on the way.

Loba buff in trailer

Featuring prominently in the Fight or Fright event trailer, Loba at one point throws her bracelet to teleport, and very observant fans have noticed a significant change in the animation.

When her teleport is complete, Loba’s bracelet no longer spins in front of her, cutting out vital seconds before she’s able to be gun up, ready to fight again.

You can see a side-by-side comparison of the difference in the clip below, thanks to @noxlotl:

I'm not just seeing things am I ? and if I'm not … pls tell me thats not just for cinematic purposes pic.twitter.com/lbXSWLKwlY — Shaira 🍥 (@noxlotl) October 20, 2020

We can’t say for certain that this is a real buff that will actually function in gameplay, it’s possible it was for trailer purposes only. But, in previous trailers, this change hasn’t been made.

This might seem like a minor change, but it would promote Loba’s ability to be used more often for attacking plays, rather than simply running away when low on health.

Read More: Apex Legends dev confirms Rampart buff coming in Season 7

Being ready to fire again faster means you could teleport behind an enemy player, and actually have a chance of killing them before they turn round due to the sound cue.

Whether we see this buff in Fight or Fright, Season 7, or at all, remains to be seen.