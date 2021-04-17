Apex Legends dev confirms accidental Bangalore & Caustic nerf will be fixed in Season 9 - Dexerto

Respawn have confirmed that the accidental nerf to Bangalore and Caustic in the Chaos Theory update will be fixed in Apex Legends Season 9 when it drops.

The Chaos Theory Event dropped on March 9, adding plenty of new content to Apex Legends. However, players quickly noticed a change to Bangalore and Caustic that wasn’t in any official dispatches from Respawn.

Bangalore’s Tactical Smoke Launcher and Caustic’s Nos Gas mean smoke is integral to the strength of both Legends. However, following the update, players noticed that their smoke was far less effective when it came to hiding them from view. Previously, smoke would obscure nearly all players within it, allowing them to move freely and reposition according to the situation.

Respawn were quick to address the issues, explaining that: “There was a change to the underlying VFX that we made with optimization in mind. The goal was to have it look identical to what was there before, but apparently that’s not what happened.”

On April 16, Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein provided an update on Reddit, responding to a user who asked: “Do we have an update on this? It’s a pretty significant issue hindering this Legend’s entire kit.”

Klein, to the relief of Bangalore and Caustic mains across the globe, responded: “It’s in Season 9.”

While much of the Season 9 update is not yet confirmed, all signs hints at a legend called Valk, whose leaked abilities pointed towards her being a Soaring Aviator.

The update is also thought to be bringing big changes to to both Olympus and World’s Edge. Players can also expect a host of bug fixes to go with this smoke visibility adjustment.

Barring any delays, Season 9 is set to drop on May 4, 2021.