Apex Legends Dark Depth leaked skins: Bangalore, Loba, R-301 & more

Character and gun skins for the unannounced Apex Legends Dark Depths event have leaked, revealing a slew of cosmetics for Bangalore, Loba, Fuse, and various weapons.

As the Raiders Collect event update approaches, Apex leaks are already giving us an idea of where Respawn Entertainment wants to take its next update for the battle royale.

The studio is coming off a successful Season 11: Escape patch that introduced a brand new Legend, Ash. As the company gets ready for its winter Holiday update, leaks suggest the studio is prepared to unleash a slate of skins with a deep-sea theme.

Everything from weapon skins to Legend cosmetics have been datamined so far while other reports indicate that some items are already getting pulled by players in-game.

Apex Legends Dark Depths skins leak

Apex Legends skins for the Loba, Ash, Fuse, and more have been revealed with intricate designs that perfectly suit the Dark Depths event.

Dataminer ‘iLootGames’ showed a new set of Apex skins, that have yet to be officially revealed, that players can apparently get right now.

Legend skins

Fuse Broseidon

Ash Denizen of the Deep

Lifeline My Wave

Loba Bioluminescence

Bangalore MIL-SPEC

Revenant Deep Seas Dread

Rampart Feelin Koi

Valkyrie Blue Bomber

Weapons

R-301 Barnacle Buster

R-99 SMG Sirens Song

Volt Inked and Infused

Spitfire Sea Stalker

Skins drop early

Some skins are already in Apex but its unclear if Respawn intended to set the cosmetics live early or if they will disable them soon in the lead up to a proper announcement.

This was reported by Alpha Intel on Twitter.

So… right now, you can get skins from an upcoming event in regular Apex Packs. The items must have been put into the loot pool early… 😳 pic.twitter.com/vzIJ2TZPZR — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) December 7, 2021

The full Apex Legends Dark Depths event or its complete content offering has yet to be revealed, but we’ll update this article as more cosmetics are revealed.