Apex Legends Season 11 leak reveals first look at Crypto’s Heirloom

After months of speculation, an Apex Legends leak has finally given players their first look at Crypto’s Heirloom and it certainly fits his theme.

When it comes to collectibles in Apex Legends, none are more rare or sought-after than the Legend-specific Heirlooms.

These weapons are released alongside collection events and are only available for a short period of time. After that, the only way to get one is through opening packs at a 1 in 500 drop rate, so it’s safe to say they’re not easy to obtain.

Wattson was the most recent character to receive one of these rare items, with her Energy Reader releasing on December 8 with the Raiders Collection event.

Advertisement

Now, a leak may have given players their first look at the next Heirloom coming to the game, and it belongs to Crypto, the Surveillance Expert.

Crypto’s Jikdo Heirloom leaked in Apex Legends

Apex Legends YouTuber Thordan Smash has given the community their first look at Crypto’s Heirloom and it comes in the form of a Jikdo.

Although the quality of the clip is rather poor, it’s clear to see the blade matches the hacker’s theme perfectly, with a neon green and white color scheme matching Crypto’s base skin.

Not only that, the blade seems to fold outwards when the Surveillance Expert unsheathes the weapon, giving it a futuristic feel.

Advertisement

While the leak doesn’t provide a full showcase of all the Heirloom’s animations, it does show Crypto holding the blade with two hands in a block stance.

Keep in mind, this clip is only a leak and should be taken with a pinch of salt as it’s possible Respawn has changed the design since this was recorded.

However, if this is Crypto’s Heirloom, it’s obvious that the texturing hasn’t been finished and as the Raiders event hasn’t even begun yet, it’s going to be a while before we see the Jikdo in-game.

Advertisement

For now, all we can do is keep an eye out for any more leaks and potentially even an official announcement at some point in the new year.