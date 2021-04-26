Fuse gets big ability buff in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ Fuse, added in Season 8, has been pretty underwhelming so far ability-wise. Thankfully, Respawn have added a healthy buff to one of his abilities in Season 9.

Fuse is all about explosives and fire, but it’s fair to say his entrance into the Apex Games wasn’t as explosive as his personality.

We got hands-on with the Season 9 update thanks to Respawn, and were happy to see that Fuse’s Tactical ability has been given a meaningful buff.

Fuse Tactical buff

Fuse’s tactical, the Knuckle Cluster, now has two charges rather than just one – but that’s not all.

The cooldown has been reduced from 25 seconds to only 18 seconds. So, after using one Knuckle Cluster charge, you’ll only need to wait 18 seconds for it to be off cooldown.

The damage is unchanged, but, the fact you can now fire two at an enemy in quick succession, it’s effectively double the damage too.

From our testing, there were no changes to Fuse’s ultimate, with the same 120-second cooldown (which is pretty short already compared to most damage-causing ultimates) and the same damage.

But, we could only test against dummies in the firing range, so we’ll have to see the full patch notes to get the full changes to Fuse’s kit, and other Legends.

We expect patch notes for Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy to release a bit earlier than previous seasons, a few days before the Season itself starts.

Apex Legends Season 9 will launch on May 4. The update will introduce new Legend Valkyrie, the Bocek Bow weapon, a new-look Olympus, and more.