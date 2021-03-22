Respawn plan Octane stim change to nerf Apex Legends speedster - Dexerto

Octane has been dominant in Apex Legends for a while now, but the devs revealed plans to nerf him by changing how his Stim works.

Octane is arguably one of the strongest picks in Apex Legends right now. He can get in and out of a pinch in no time, thanks to the speed and maneuverability buff from his Stim. The best (or worst) part is it only costs a small amount of health, which regenerates over time.

However, the developers have been tracking his dominance for quite some time, and it seems like they’ve got a much-needed nerf on the cards. If it comes to fruition, which seems likely, it will change how his Stim ability works.

The information cropped up after a developer commented about it in a patch note thread. “Octane’s pretty trackable IMO, but we need to hit him a little bit,” he said. “He’s become extremely dominant… so we’ll need to shave a little power off.”

In his mind, the best way to do that is by “increasing the health cost for his Stim.” However, since that could break him, he wants to balance it out by “letting you stim again much sooner.”

At the moment, there’s a 3-4 second downtime between an old stim running out and a player being able to use it again. If the changes go ahead, this will probably be reduced to 1-2 seconds but cost significantly more health.”

“This is kind of a buff if you look at just the speed at which you move,” the Apex Legends dev continued, “but taken together with the increased health cost, and it’ll allow you to drop your health real low real fast.”

It’s bittersweet news for Octane mains, who will need to re-adjust to the planned changes once they’re added to the game. However, it’s music to the ears of just about everyone else who has had to deal with the speedster’s engage and escape.

They’ve been begging for him to get nerfed, and it looks like their prayers have finally been answered — these changes should arrive sometime during Season 8.