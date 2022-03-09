All Apex Legends Mobile exclusive skins: Lifeline, Octane, Mirage & more

Apex Legends Mobile brings our favorite Legends to handheld devices, and there’s a whole host of skins that are exclusive to the mobile game.

Fans have asked and Respawn have answered: Apex Legends Mobile has arrived. As the game continues to trickle out across various regions, players have been impressed with how good it looks.

From flashy Legend select animations to all-new features players want added to the base game, Apex Legends Mobile appears to have it all – and that’s before we even get into the fact that there are some awesome unique cosmetics.

Offering players a whole range of cosmetics that aren’t available on PC and console, here’s a rundown of all of Apex Legends Mobile’s exclusive skins.

All Apex Legends Mobile exclusive skins

Apex Legends Mobile has a vast array of unique skins for all of its different Legends. Below are all of the skins that are exclusive to the game, as well as the Legend they’re for.

Skins are ordered from Rare to Legendary, with Legendary being the highest tier.

Rare

Legend Skin Image Lifeline Bold Violet Lifeline Green Innocence Octane Hope

Epic

Legend Skin Image Bangalore Ruby Silver Armor Caustic Green Toxic Gas Mirage Crimson Mask Mirage Golden Gear Octane Metal Battery Pathfinder Hardline Pink Wraith Colored Romance

Legendary

Legend Skin Image Bangalore Sparring Partner Caustic Chemical Experts Caustic Poison Lifeline Down for the Count Lifeline Martial Malpractice Pathfinder Blazing Knockout

Can you get Apex Legends Mobile skins on PC & console?

While Respawn hasn’t said anything on the subject, considering these are exclusive skins it seems unlikely that we’ll be able to get them in the base game as this would ruin their unique nature.

Of course, only time will tell if we see similar skins make it into the PC and console Apex Games, but for now assume that you’ll only be able to gaze at these new cosmetics from afar.

So that’s all of Apex Mobile’s exclusive skins and, in turn, which Legend you’ll be able to get them on. Looking to keep up with all things Apex Mobile? Be sure to check out our dedicated Apex Legends main page.