New Apex Legends skins in Neon Network event: Ash, Lifeline, Gibraltar, more

The Neon Network Collection Event in Apex Legends brings a ton of new cosmetics for lots of Legends. Here’s a rundown of all the new skins arriving with the event, with many Legends getting some love with all-new looks.

Just like the other Collection Events before it, Neon Network brings a whole host of new content to Apex Legends, including not just skins but new modes, a Loba story segment, and other fresh features too. You can find everything in the full Neon Network patch notes.

But, the skins are often among the most popular parts of these Collection Events, so they are well worth checking out.

Here are all the skins that you can claim and buy from the Neon Network Collection Event in the game.

New skins added in Neon Network Collection Event

The Neon Network Collection Event brings 24 new limited-time cosmetics to Apex Legends, including Legendary skins for Ash, Ballistic, Caustic, and more.

All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Neon Network Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.

If you unlock all Neon Network items before the event ends, you will automatically receive Valkyrie’s Prestige skin: Apex Interceptor.

There will also be a number of new Store bundles available throughout the Collection Event.